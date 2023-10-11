The upcoming Harvest Festival event in Pokemon GO does not just bring some festive spirit to the beloved mobile game but also marks the debut of three new Pokemon. Smoliv, Dolliv, and Arboliva are some of the newest creatures to come to not just GO but the entire franchise as well. Debuting in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many fans have already grown attached to this family of pocket monsters.

With these new pocket monsters making their way into the mobile game, many trainers may be wondering if they can find them in their shiny variants. While they cannot be as of writing, these shinies will eventually make their way to live servers in due time.

So what should players know about these Shiny Pokemon when they make their way to Pokemon GO?

Tips for finding Shiny Smoliv in Pokemon GO

Smoliv as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When Shiny Smoliv arrives in Pokemon GO, players will be able to hunt it relatively easily. Being the base form of the family, Smoliv will be the easiest to find out of all of its other forms because Evolved Pokemon have an incredibly low spawn rate.

Since Smoliv is a Grass and Normal-type Pokemon, it has the highest chance of spawning during partly cloudy or sunny weather thanks to the game's weather boost mechanic.

Since it is a base form, there is also the potential for Smoliv's shiny form to become available through hatching eggs. However, the problem of when Shiny Smoliv will be available is still present. Since the Pokemon is a three-stage evolution, Niantic may decide to introduce it through a future Community Day event.

Tips for finding Shiny Dolliv in Pokemon GO

Dolliv as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dolliv will be the most difficult of the family to find in its shiny form. This is due to the middle forms of three-stage families never receiving as much love as their two other forms. Smoliv can be seen frequently in the wild, while Arboliva may be a future Raid Boss. However, there is no such position for Dolliv to fit into.

As such, the best way players will be able to obtain a Shiny Dolliv in Pokemon GO once it becomes available is to find and catch a Shiny Smoliv, and then evolve it. This should be relatively simple to do as only 25 Smoliv candies are required to evolve Smoliv into Dolliv. This grind can be made even easier with the help of Pinap Berries.

Tips for finding Shiny Arboliva in Pokemon GO

Arboliva as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shiny Arboliva, though not present as of writing, may be one of the easiest to obtain of the three. Fully evolved monsters such as Arboliva have the potential to appear as a Three-Star Raid Boss. Not only are these raids worth doing, thanks to them saving grinding time that would normally be used to collect candies, but those obtained from raids have much higher stats as well.

Of course, trainers do not have to bank solely on the fact that Shiny Arboliva may be available through raids. The option of finding a Shiny Smoliv and evolving it is still present and may be the preferred method many trainers opt to use. This will require a massive amount of 100 Smoliv candies, resulting in 125 needed in total to evolve a Shiny Smoliv all the way into a Shiny Arboliva.