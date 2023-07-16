Pokemon GO Souvenirs: How to get them all

One of the many aspects players love about Pokemon GO is there's always something to collect. Whether it be the namesake creatures, badges, or items, there is always something to find and stockpile. However, what some players may not have come across in their campaign are the rare souvenirs they can find from playing with their Buddy Pokemon.

Though these items do not give the edge competitively, they can be fun to collect. For those who want to collect these, knowing the location of each souvenir would be a great place to start.

How to collect every souvenir in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for Buddy Pokemon in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The appearance of a souvenir is much more complicated than many would think. Not only do these items have their own rarity tables, there's also a set of souvenirs that only appear if the player is in a certain area. To make matters more complex, certain souvenirs can only be found during limited-time events in Pokemon GO.

The universal tier of souvenirs can be found anywhere with varying rarity levels. Most commonly, when players receive a souvenir from their Buddy Pokemon, it will be a Flower Fruit, Cactus Fruit, or a Tropical Flower. In the uncommon tier, they can find a Mushroom or a Marble. Finally, in the rare tier, players can obtain a Torn Ticket, Stretchy Spring, or a Pretty Leaf.

The next tier of souvenirs presents a different challenge. The location-restrictive items use location data from real-world environment figures to determine which souvenirs a player can potentially find in Pokemon GO.

The Lone Earring can be found in urban areas, while the Skipping Stone is located near bodies of water. The Tropical Shell is found near coastlines. Notably, the Beach Glass and Chalky Stone souvenirs are two that dataminers cannot pin down exactly. However, they both seem to naturally be found around environments tagged as beaches and hiking trails.

The next group of items has yet to be tracked in terms of location and method of acquisition. The Snowy Pinecone and Small Bouquet items are yet to be found. However, given their themes, they could be located during the winter and spring months, respectively.

The last set of souvenirs in Pokemon GO is limited to certain events that have already concluded. As such, players may not be able to find these trinkets again for quite some time. The set includes Pika Visor, Confetti, and the soon-to-be-added Paper Airplane that will be present in South Korea in late July.

Overall, these souvenirs are extremely tedious to collect and serve more as cute easter eggs, much like in the main series.