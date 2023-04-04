Pokemon GO Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

As the Spring into Spring event comes online in Pokemon GO, trainers worldwide will be able to dive into the event’s exclusive Collection Challenge and Field Research. There are many lucrative rewards, including Pokemon encounters and in-game items, upon completion. Players will definitely not want to miss out on them.

The developers at Niantic have consistently added new content to Pokemon GO to keep their community invested in the popular AR title. While there have been some highs in the past few months, the community has largely been upset with recent Remote Raid Pass changes and several events suffering from technical issues.

Read on to find out how to complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO.

Everything you need to know about the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and Field Research in Pokemon GO

The Spring into Spring event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10 am local time. It will continue until Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This will provide trainers worldwide with enough time to engage with the event and complete everything it is set to offer.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



#RisingHeroes Cherry blossoms, flower crowns, and an assortment of Eggs? It can only mean one thing— - it’s time to Spring into Spring! Cherry blossoms, flower crowns, and an assortment of Eggs? It can only mean one thing— - it’s time to Spring into Spring! #RisingHeroes https://t.co/qDF83MwNF3

For the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge, trainers will have to catch several Pokemon that will be available during the event. The tasks and rewards of the same are as follows:

Catch Whismur

Catch Bunnelby

Catch Buneary wearing Flower Crown

Catch Marill

Catch Eevee with Cherry Blossom

Catch Pikachu with Cherry Blossom

Catch Cutiefly

Catch Ribombee (Evolve Cutiefly)

Catch Diggersby (Evolve Bunnelby)

Catch Lopunny (Evolve Bunneary)

Rewards: 10000XP, 5000x Stardust, 1x Lucky Egg

Completing Field Research task encounters that are available during the Spring into Spring event will earn trainers possible encounters with Pokemon wearing flower-themed costumes.

The Field Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Hatch an Egg - Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms

Hatch 2 Eggs - Togetic wearing a flower crown

Hatch 4 Eggs - Chansey wearing a flower crown

The Spring into Spring April 2023 event will mark the debut of Cutiefly and Rimbombee in Pokemon GO. While the former will be available as a wild encounter, trainers will be able to get their hands on the latter by evolving Cutiefly with 50 Candy.

The event bonuses will see trainers enjoy 2x Hatch Candy and 1/2 Egg Hatch distance (for those that are placed in an incubator during the event). Lucky Eggs will also last for an hour instead of their normal duration. Additionally, players will be able to get the Happiny Hoodie.

The developers at Niantic earlier revealed the April 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO trainers to prepare for. Apart from the Spring into Spring event, the schedule for the other events is as follows:

Regieleki Elite Raids - April 9

A Mystic Hero - April 13 to 17

April Community Day - April 15

Sustainability Week - April 20 to 26

Limited Research - April 23

Community Day Classic - April 29

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Team up with your fellow Trainers on April 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time for your chance to encounter Regieleki!



#RisingHeroes Regieleki is making its #PokemonGO debut!Team up with your fellow Trainers on April 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time for your chance to encounter Regieleki! Regieleki is making its #PokemonGO debut!Team up with your fellow Trainers on April 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time for your chance to encounter Regieleki!#RisingHeroes https://t.co/Wvxn0G6iMs

Trainers will get to encounter Regieleki later this week in the April Elite Raid event. They will also be able to engage in an exclusive Timed Research.

Poll : 0 votes