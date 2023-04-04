Pokemon GO Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and Field Research: All tasks and rewards

As the Spring into Spring event comes online in Pokemon GO, trainers worldwide will be able to dive into the event’s exclusive Collection Challenge and Field Research. There are many lucrative rewards, including Pokemon encounters and in-game items, upon completion. Players will definitely not want to miss out on them.
The developers at Niantic have consistently added new content to Pokemon GO to keep their community invested in the popular AR title. While there have been some highs in the past few months, the community has largely been upset with recent Remote Raid Pass changes and several events suffering from technical issues.
Read on to find out how to complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO.
Everything you need to know about the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge and Field Research in Pokemon GO
The Spring into Spring event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10 am local time. It will continue until Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm local time. This will provide trainers worldwide with enough time to engage with the event and complete everything it is set to offer.
For the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge, trainers will have to catch several Pokemon that will be available during the event. The tasks and rewards of the same are as follows:
- Catch Whismur
- Catch Bunnelby
- Catch Buneary wearing Flower Crown
- Catch Marill
- Catch Eevee with Cherry Blossom
- Catch Pikachu with Cherry Blossom
- Catch Cutiefly
- Catch Ribombee (Evolve Cutiefly)
- Catch Diggersby (Evolve Bunnelby)
- Catch Lopunny (Evolve Bunneary)
- Rewards: 10000XP, 5000x Stardust, 1x Lucky Egg
Completing Field Research task encounters that are available during the Spring into Spring event will earn trainers possible encounters with Pokemon wearing flower-themed costumes.
The Field Research tasks and rewards are as follows:
- Hatch an Egg - Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms
- Hatch 2 Eggs - Togetic wearing a flower crown
- Hatch 4 Eggs - Chansey wearing a flower crown
The Spring into Spring April 2023 event will mark the debut of Cutiefly and Rimbombee in Pokemon GO. While the former will be available as a wild encounter, trainers will be able to get their hands on the latter by evolving Cutiefly with 50 Candy.
The event bonuses will see trainers enjoy 2x Hatch Candy and 1/2 Egg Hatch distance (for those that are placed in an incubator during the event). Lucky Eggs will also last for an hour instead of their normal duration. Additionally, players will be able to get the Happiny Hoodie.
The developers at Niantic earlier revealed the April 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO trainers to prepare for. Apart from the Spring into Spring event, the schedule for the other events is as follows:
- Regieleki Elite Raids - April 9
- A Mystic Hero - April 13 to 17
- April Community Day - April 15
- Sustainability Week - April 20 to 26
- Limited Research - April 23
- Community Day Classic - April 29
Trainers will get to encounter Regieleki later this week in the April Elite Raid event. They will also be able to engage in an exclusive Timed Research.