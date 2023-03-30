Pokemon GO Spring into Spring April 2023: Cutiefly and Ribombee debuts, new costumed Pokemon, schedule, and more

Niantic revealed on March 29, 2023, what Pokemon GO trainers will be treated to when Spring into Spring April 2023 begins next week. To the community's delight, it will bring two new creatures into the popular AR title, along with a bunch of new costumed Pocket Monsters debuting in the event. However, that's not all player's going to get next month.

The April 2023 content roadmap was announced by the developers earlier and provided a look at the next month's Raid Hours, Spotlight Hours, Mega Raid bosses, and Five-Star Raid bosses. It was also revealed that Shiny Tapu Bulu will be making its first in-game appearance in April 2023. The set of events that players will get to enjoy in the month of April is as follows:

Spring into Spring - April 4 to April 10

Elite Raids - April 9

A Mystic Hero - April 13 to April 17

April Community Day - April 15

Sustainability Week - April 20 to April 26

Limited Research - April 23

Community Day Classic - April 29

This article jots down all the available information regarding the Spring into Spring April 2023 event that Pokemon GO trainers will get to enjoy starting next week.

Everything you need to know about the Spring into Spring April 2023 event in Pokemon GO

The Spring into Spring April 2023 event is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Cutiefly and Ribombee will make their Pokemon GO debuts during this event.

Both are Generation VII dual-type Bug and Fairy Pocket Monsters that players will finally be able to encounter in-game. The wild encounters for the Spring into Spring event will be as follows:

Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Jigglypuff (shiny encounter will be possible)

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Marill (shiny encounter will be possible)

Whismur (shiny encounter will be possible)

Buneary wearing a flower crown (shiny encounter will be possible)

Bunnelby (shiny encounter will be possible)

Cutiefly

Chansey wearing a flower crown (shiny encounter will be possible) [rare encounter]

Togetic wearing a flower crown (shiny encounter will be possible) [rare encounter]

The Field Research Task encounters for the Pokemon GO event will be as follows:

Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Chansey wearing a flower crown (shiny encounter will be possible)

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Togetic wearing a flower crown (shiny encounter will be possible)

The new costumed pocket monsters that will be available in Pokemon GO with the Spring into Spring event:

Pichu adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Raichu adorned with cherry blossoms (can be evolved from costumed Pikachu)

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Vaporeon adorned with cherry blossoms (can be evolved from costumed Eevee)

Jolteon adorned with cherry blossoms (can be evolved from costumed Eevee)

Flareon adorned with cherry blossoms (can be evolved from costumed Eevee)

Espeon adorned with cherry blossoms (can be evolved from costumed Eevee)

Umbreon adorned with cherry blossoms (can be evolved from costumed Eevee)

Leafeon adorned with cherry blossoms (can be evolved from costumed Eevee)

Glaceon adorned with cherry blossoms (can be evolved from costumed Eevee)

Sylveon adorned with cherry blossoms (can be evolved from costumed Eevee)

The Pokemon GO 2-km egg hatches during the event will be as follows:

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Pichu adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Togepi wearing a flower crown (shiny encounter will be possible)

Azurill (shiny encounter will be possible)

Happiny wearing a flower crown (shiny encounter will be possible)

Munchalx (shiny encounter will be possible)

Riolu (shiny encounter will be possible)

Cutiefly

The Pokemon GO raid bosses during the Spring into Spring April 2023 event will be as follows:

One-Star Raids

Pikachu adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Jigglypuff (shiny encounter will be possible)

Eevee adorned with cherry blossoms (shiny encounter will be possible)

Cutiefly

Three-Star Raids

Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor (shiny encounter will be possible)

Chansey wearing a flower crown (shiny encounter will be possible)

Togetic wearing a flower crown

Five-Star Raids: Lugia (shiny encounter will be possible)

Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny (shiny encounter will be possible)

Over the course of the event, players will get to enjoy 2x Catch Candy, 1/2 egg hatch distance for those placed in incubators during Spring into Spring April 2023, and Lucky Eggs which will last for an hour when activated.

