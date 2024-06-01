Pokemon GO Stadium Sights preparation guide

Pokemon GO Stadium Sights is the next event that is going to bring a lot of exciting bonuses for you to enjoy. The Stadium Sights event starts on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time and ends on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

In this article, we will walk you through the best tips and tricks to help you make the most out of the Stadium Sights preparation guide.

All bonuses during the Pokemon GO Stadium Sights event

Shiny Emolga (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will enjoy the following bonuses during the Stadium Sights event in Pokemon GO:

1.5x Catch Candy for hatching Pokemon during this event

1.5x Stardust for hatching Pokemon during this event

How to prepare for the Pokemon GO Stadium Sights event

You should take advantage of the hatch bonus and hatch eggs during this event. 5 km and 7 km eggs will give you amazing returns with the 1.5x Candy and Stardust multipliers. Galarian Farfetch'd will be available in 7 km eggs. So, if you do not have this Pokemon registered in your Pokedex, you can get it done during the Pokemon GO Stadium Sights event.

Emolga will be available in 7 km eggs. So, if you are looking for a Shiny Emolga, you can do this during this event to get the hatch bonuses. Riolu is another Pokemon you should consider catching during this event as Lucario is one of the best Fighting-type Pokemon in this game.

To maximize your Stardust earnings, you can stack 12 12 km eggs and hatch them with an activated Star Piece during the event. You can do this with any egg batch but the 12 km ones will give you the maximum amount of Stardust.

Best Pokemon to catch during the Pokemon GO Stadium Sights event

Pidgey

Zubat

Gligar

Hitmontop

Meditite

Staravia

Best Mega Pokemon for Pokemon GO Stadium Sights

Mega Pidgeot (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since most of the Pokemon during this event are focused on Flying and Fighting-type Pokemon, it is advisable to Mega Evolve a Pokemon that boosts the aforementioned elemental typings:

Flying-type boost:

Mega Charizard

Mega Pidgeot

Mega Pinsir

Mega Aerodactyl

Mega Salamence

Mega Rayquaza

Fighting-type boost:

Mega Heracross

Mega Blaziken

Mega Medicham

Mega Lopunny

That concludes our Stadium Sights preparation guide for Pokemon GO.