The best moveset for Jumpluff in Pokemon GO

With the recent announcement that Jumpluff and its evolutionary line will be receiving the spotlight in February 2022's Community Day event in Pokemon GO, many players are preparing a strategy to use it in the competitive Battle League.

Many players have never considered this blue ball of fluff an addition on their battle team but will see a rise in usage following the event. Debuting in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal, Jumpluff has been an underrated Pokemon from the very beginning.

Various Jumpluff have appeared throughout the franchise, usually to display that the setting is a calm and tranquil place like a forest or meadow. However, Jumpluff appeared in the first Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games as a Pokemon in need of help to save their friend from the villainous Shiftry.

When considering the addition of a new Pokemon to one's battle team, there are essential things the player must keep in mind. Things like the Pokemon's typings, favourable matchups, the current state of the metagame, the Pokemon's stats, and their best movesets are all key points to know when building a Pokemon for competitive play.

Analyzing Jumpluff in Pokemon GO

Jumpluff as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Jumpluff is a Grass and Flying-type Pokemon. This typing does not provide Jumpluff with any strengths that the Grass typing already had. It gains resistance to Fighting-type and Ground-type attacks but gains a weakness to Rock-type attacks and doubles its weakness to Ice-type attacks.

As well as Ground and Fighting-type attacks, Jumpluff resists Water-type attacks and doubles its resistance against other Grass-type attacks. Looking at Jumpluff's stats, its maximum combat power leaves it in a permanent state of only being viable in Great League. It is pretty good with a defense stat of 183 paired with a stamina stat of 181.

Given the popularity of bulky Grass-types in Great League, Jumpluff unsurprisingly fits right in. Jumpluff's weakest stat is its attack stat sitting at 118. This is hardly a deal-breaker as Jumpluff's role in a battle is to serve as a safe switch between Pokemon and stall for another chance to switch.

Jumpluff has always been a Pokemon geared more towards helping the team with supporting moves and abilities. This type of playstyle is not possible in Pokemon GO, but it translates more towards Jumpluff helping out the team by wielding its bulk and tanking capabilities.

Jumpluff's best fast attack is Infestation. Bullet seed is an excellent option, but Infestation deals more damage while generating the same energy as Bullet Seed. Jumpluff has a surprisingly colourful movepool in terms of charged attacks.

With Aerial Ace for a Flying-type attack as well as Acrobatics being added when the Community Day event drops alongside various powerful Grass-type attacks and Dazzling Gleam for coverage, Jumpluff has an incredible movepool. However, Jumpluff is best run with Solar Beam as a charged attack to maximize damage output.

Jumpluff is a tremendous defensive tank in Pokemon GO's Great League. With powerful attacks like Infestation and Solar Beam, Jumpluff is a reliable, safe switch for any player's team. Jumpluff's best moveset with this playstyle is Infestation paired with Solar Beam.

