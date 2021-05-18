The best Great League team for Pokemon GO

With Pokemon GO's GO Battle League Season 7 coming to a close, the final weeks may make all the difference for what rewards competitors receive in the end.

Similar to previous seasons, Pokemon GO's Great Battle League has developed its own meta alongside the other tiers of the player-vs-player battle mode. The top contending Pokemon and their alignments in teams have been fairly settled since the season kicked off in April, and they aren't likely to change much in the final two weeks. But, is there a definitive "best" team to run in Great League?

With the rock-paper-scissors nature of Pokemon and Pokemon GO, there's likely no perfect team, but many cover their bases well.

Pokemon GO: Top team contenders for Great League

Image via Niantic

With a 1500 CP cap, Great League forces Pokemon GO's trainers to think strategically about which Pokemon will make their lineup. Stats, moves, and type matchups all come into play when deciding on the right team for the job. Certain Pokemon excel very well at certain roles in the team as well, meaning placement is also imperative to a team's chances at winning and potentially going on a streak.

Two Pokemon GO community sites, PvPoke and Silph.gg, offer analytical metrics to further reinforce the rankings behind the top Pokemon teams. PvPoke assigns a total score out of 100 points based on overall stats, moves, and performance against the competition when trainer skill is removed. Silph.gg broadens these numbers that are Pokemon-specific and calculates predicted win rates (out of five) based on what Pokemon comprise the team.

They additionally use a "health score" which, according to the site, is formulated by the equation "((Remaining HP of Team/Starting HP of Team) + (Damage Dealt to Opposing Team/Starting HP of Opposing Team))/2" to further clarify their simulation results.

Based on the simulated scenarios, the projected team to achieve the most wins in succession is currently:

XL Bastiodon with the moves Smack Down, Stone Edge, and Flamethrower

Azumarill with the moves Bubble, Ice Beam, and Hydro Pump

Tropius with the moves Razor Leaf, Leaf Blade, and Aerial Ace

According to the earlier metrics mentioned, this team is currently projected on average to win four matches in a row out of five potential PvP matches in Great League.

This comes as little surprise to most Pokemon GO players who are invested in Great League's meta. Although they may have their own views or team lineups that contrast the aforementioned team, the Pokemon composing the team itself are very often consensus picks for some of Great League's best.

XL Bastiodon was considered the best attacker by PvPoke until the recent introduction of Jellicent this year. Azumarill is considered a Top 3 overall scorer due to its tanky nature and ability as a hard counter to some of Great League's most common picks. Tropius is something of an outlier on the list and could potentially be swapped with Skarmory. Tropius also has access to Razor Leaf, often considered a bane for many Pokemon GO players going back multiple seasons.

While this team is based on countless simulations and projections, there are still several top teams available that use different Pokemon and moves. Trainer skill will always shine in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

RELATED: The best moveset for Altaria in Pokemon GO