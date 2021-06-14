Pokemon GO: Top 5 charged moves to use as of June 2021

Charge moves are a key part in winning battles in Pokemon GO, but of all the different moves to choose from, which ones are the best?

Charge moves are the second attack a Pokémon can do in Pokemon GO. They require energy. Energy is generated by using Quick Moves. These moves are executed by holding down on your own Pokemon.

In most cases, choosing the correct Pokemon, and moveset for that Pokemon in a battle is imperative when it comes to winning PvP (player vs player) and PvE (player vs. environment) battles.

The most efficient Charged Moves in Pokemon GO

Flying Press

Flying Press has a power rating of 110 in PvE and 90 in PvP. This is good for a high-power move because the energy cost is 50 in PvE and 40 in PvP. The cooldown time is 2.3, which is amazing for such a high-power move.

This attack also has an incredible damage per energy ratio of 2.20, which ties it with three other moves for the best damage per energy ratio; Flying Press has by far the fastest cooldown time among these four moves though so it's still better overall than those three moves.

Brave Bird and Sky Attack

Brave Bird and Sky Attack are Flying-type attack moves in Pokemon GO. They both have the same DPS, but Brave Bird has 5 more than Sky Attack. When it comes to damage-per-energy efficiency, Sky Attack is better because it charges up faster.

Doom Desire

Doom Desire is a Steel type move that can only be learned by Jirachi. Doom Desire is strong and useful in Pokemon battles. It has a power rating of 70 in PvE and 75 in PvP. It also has an energy cost of 33 in PvE and 400 in PvP, but it does not take long to recharge (1.7).

Wild Charge

Pokemon GO has two different types of charge moves. They are either quick and do less damage, or they take longer to charge but do more damage. Wild Charge is the one charge move that does both things: it does more damage than the quicker moves, but not as much as the slower ones.

Rock Wrecker

Rock Wrecker is an attack with a power rating of 110 in Pokemon GO. It costs 50 energy points in both PvP and PvE battles. The cooldown for Rock Wrecker is 3.6 seconds. Rhyperior's evolution family members are worth having in storage, just in case Rock Wrecker is offered during an event.

