Pokemon GO: Top 5 Fire-types to use in PvP

Pokemon GO's Battle League is where the best Pokemon GO players compete head to head to find out who truly is the greatest Pokemon GO player. When constructing a team for taking on other players worldwide, good type coverage, both offensively and defensively, is important to securing success.

Fire-type Pokemon are great offensive Pokemon every trainer should try to have on their team, but which ones perform better than others? Which Fire-type Pokemon truly is the best?

Top 5 Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Mega Evolutions are great options to have when building a team for battling (Image via Niantic)

5) Mega Charizard X

Mega Charizard X was one of the first Mega Evolutions introduced in the sixth generation of the main series Pokemon games. This was also the form that gave Charizard a new type. Rather than being a Fire and Flying-type as it has been since its release, Charizard becomes a Fire and Dragon-type Pokemon. With a base damage output of 17.12 per second with a moveset of Fire Spin and Overheat, Mega Charizard X takes the number five spot for best Fire-types in Pokemon GO.

4) Shadow Moltres

Shadow Moltres as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Moltres is one of the first Legendary Pokemon ever introduced in the franchise. Being found in its home region of Kanto in Victory Road, many players have fond memories of finding this powerful Fire-type Legendary Pokemon. However, its shadow form can only be obtained by completing the Team GO Rocket Special Research quests. With an average damage output of 18.09 per second using a moveset of Fire Spin and Overheat, Shadow Moltres takes the number four spot for best Fire-type in Pokemon GO.

3) Reshiram

Reshiram as it appears in the Anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Introduced as the main Legendary Pokemon on the box for Pokemon Black, Reshiram is a favorite of many players and is undoubtedly a welcome addition to this list. Reshiram is a Fire and Dragon-type Pokemon that has appeared as a 5-Star Raid Boss in the past. Unfortunately, Reshiram can only be encountered through these event Raid Battles, and the next time Reshiram will be made available is unsure. For players who already have a Reshiram in their collection, it is a Pokemon well worth using. While it only has a damage output of 17.15 every second, it has a total damage output of 840.11, making it superior to the previous two entries. With a moveset of Fire Fang and Overheat, Reshiram takes the number three spot for best Fire-type in Pokemon GO.

2) Shadow Entei

Promotional Imagery for Shadow Entei's arrival in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Entei is one of the Legendary Pokemon introduced back in the second generation of Pokemon games. The shadow variant in Pokemon GO is no longer available as it was only available in the Special Research "The Shadowy Threat Grows," which is no longer available for new players. For players who do have an unpurified Shadow Entei, it is bulky enough to take a lot of damage and strong enough to deal a lot of damage. With a total damage output of 884.08 and a moveset of Fire Fang and Overheat, Entei takes the number two spot for best Fire-type in Pokemon GO.

1) Mega Charizard Y

Artwork depicting Mega Charizard Y (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the best Fire-type in Pokemon GO, it seems only fitting that the fan-favorite Charizard would be both the top and the bottom of this list. Mega Charizard Y is the other Mega Evolution for Charizard introduced in the sixth generation of Pokemon games. Unlike Mega Charizard X, Mega Charizard Y retains Charizard's original typing. With a total damage output of 935 and a moveset of Fire Spin and Blast Burn, Mega Charizard Y takes the title of best Fire-type Pokemon in Pokemon GO.

Fire-type Pokemon have been a staple of the Pokemon franchise since the very beginning. In Pokemon GO, knowing which Pokemon to bring to a fight can make all the difference between a win and a loss. A solid offensive Fire-type may be just what a player needs to get the upper hand on their opponent.

