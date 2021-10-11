Pokemon GO: Top 5 picks for November Community Day 2021

With Duskull's Community Day in Pokemon GO in the rearview mirror, November is squarely in the sights of many trainers as one of the last Community Days of the year.

But which Pokemon will get the nod for its own Community Day?

Last November, Electabuzz was the Pokemon chosen to have a Community Day, delighting plenty of trainers who were on the path to evolve the coveted Electivire, a powerful Electric-type Pokemon. However, Niantic has yet to disclose or even hint at what Pokemon they plan to unveil for this November's Community Day. It may be a few more weeks before the Pokemon GO devs provide any info, but there are plenty of top picks that players are hoping might appear.

Pokemon GO: 5 Pokemon worth consideration for November 2021's Community Day

5) Chespin

Chespin is one of the few starter Pokemon who haven't gotten a Community Day yet (Image via The Pokemon Company)

It's no secret that Pokemon GO Community Days are popular when starter Pokemon are selected, as they are often inextricably linked with Pokemon fans' favorite primary games in the franchise.

This seems to hold up, as all of the starters from Generations I-V have already had their own Community Days. However, Generation VI (Chespin, Fennekin, Froakie) starters have yet to have their day in the sun.

It's something of a toss-up as to which Kalos region starter Pokemon GO devs at Niantic would select, but players haven't seen a Grass-type Community Day since April 11, when the Unova starter Snivy was selected.

Considering Chespin evolves into Chesnaught, which can fare particularly well at PvE roles and picks up a Fighting-type element along the evolutionary line, Niantic may pull the trigger on Gen VI's starters instead of waiting until next year.

4) Axew

Axew has been difficult to find despite being popular due to its evolution Haxorus (Image via Niantic)

Considered one of the rarer Pokemon in all of Pokemon GO, Axew is a Dragon-type Pokemon that may seem diminutive on its own, but can evolve into the powerful Haxorus, which sports a high maximum attack stat.

This makes Axew a coveted catch for many trainers who intend to use the high-powered Haxorus in either PvE or PvP combat. Unfortunately, Axew doesn't pop up too often, making obtaining candy for it a difficult task.

A Community Day towards the end of Pokemon GO's fifth anniversary year, amending this would be a great step forward, and the community itself would likely be happy with the outcome.

3) Goomy

Goomy hails from the Kalos region the same as Chespin, but it retains a Dragon-type similar to Axew (Image via Niantic)

A popular Dragon-type Pokemon hailing from Generation VI's Kalos region, Goomy is another Pokemon that may not seem like much but becomes much better over time. In this case, in its final evolution Goodra possesses a maximum CP of 3963. Thanks to its variety, it also retains an above-average move collection that covers many different kinds of type advantages.

Not only that, but the collection of Dragon-type Pokemon currently within Pokemon GO has always been a huge favorite of fans.

Goomy may be more on the cute side compared to others like Salamence or one of the many Legendary Dragon Pokemon like Reshiram, Zekrom, or Rayquaza, but it can still contribute and has already garnered love from previous appearances outside of Pokemon GO's Community Days.

2) Cranidos

Cranidos starts off strong and becomes an offensive juggernaut when it evolves into Rampardos (Image via Niantic)

While Cranidos itself is quite unimpressive, its evolution Rampardos is a fierce offensive Pokemon. In fact, its maximum attack stat peaks only five points short of Mewtwo, which says a lot about what this tiny Rock-type Pokemon is capable of once it grows up.

Although Rampardos doesn't have ideal metrics to survive long in PvP, its capability in PvE areas such as raids and Team GO Rocket battles is very desirable.

Rampardos is still something of a glass cannon in Pokemon GO raids, but it has durability more comparable to Alakazam than squishier Pokemon such as Gengar. Using a combination of Smack Down and Rock Slide, it can eviscerate Bug, Flying, Fire, and Ice-type Pokemon thanks to the high attack power it possesses and the Same Type Attack Bonus it receives for matching moves and Pokemon types.

1) Litwick

Litwick is cute as a button and becomes a force to be reckoned with as it evolves (Image via Niantic)

The subject of speculation for months stretching back to the end of spring, Litwick has been on the mind of many Pokemon GO trainers. The tiny Ghost/Fire-type Pokemon is typically a fixture during the Fall months due to Halloween festivities, but it was left out of the spotlight this October in favor of other Ghost-types such as Drifloon, Gastly, and Duskull.

Since Litwick's final evolution Chandelure is flat-out one of the best Ghost-type Pokemon in the game on offense (especially in raids), Pokemon GO trainers have been chomping at the bit to get their hands on a great Litwick or additional candies for it.

While it may be unlikely that Niantic picks two Ghost-type Pokemon in a row for Community Day, many Pokemon GO players in the community are still holding out hope that the Candle Pokemon will make its appearance before year's end.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Also Read

Who else would you like to see get a Community Day this November? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by R. Elahi