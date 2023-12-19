Pokemon GO trainer gets 100 GBL wins through glitch

Pokemon GO's Battle League is one of the most popular formats of gameplay for the mobile title. Here, players can compete against one another in live-action battles. The grind in this ranked mode rewards participants with items and encounters with special Pocket Monsters, incentivizing every type of trainer to give it a fair shot.

While the grind can often take players hours, one fortunate trainer encountered an odd glitch that rewarded them with 100 free wins. While this may come as a surprise to many, Niantic's popular spin-off title for the Pokemon franchise has always been riddled with bugs. However, this case stands out from the rest thanks to the benefits it brought.

Reddit reacts to odd Pokemon GO Battle League glitch

User iFraaN97 reported the strange Pokemon GO glitch on the Silph Road subreddit, stating that they encountered it after an opponent they were battling disconnected while they were in the middle of charging an attack.

When they shared their experience on the forum, many players reacted by recounting their own encounters with the glitch.

Many players said they encountered the bug once in a while, adding that it was incredibly rare. However, no one seemed to know what triggered it.

The one consistency between each player's encounter with this glitch is the outcome. It will always give players a large burst of wins, which grants them progress towards the field research for the Battle League.

From what can be gathered, competitive battlers have known about this bug for some time now. However, these players tend to keep instances to themselves, as too much attention will lead Pokemon GO's dev team to patch the glitch, thus preventing trainers from gaining large bursts of progress toward their research and rewards.

However, with no reliable way to activate this glitch, players can only hope that they stumble across it when one of their opponents disconnects from a battle.

With more and more players encountering and talking about this bug, it will not take long before Niantic pinpoints the cause in the code and promptly fixes it.

There are two more interesting details hidden in this rare glitch in Pokemon GO. Some players revealed that instead of granting a large number of free wins, the glitch counted them all as losses instead. While this can seem disappointing at first, the game does not decrease a player's rank, and they do not lose any rewards from the research pass if they lose.

Another interesting tidbit is that the wins and losses only count as one game played instead of the amount to coincide with the glitched number of wins or losses.

In a sense, the outcome of this glitch seems to be tied to the research pass for the Pokemon GO Battle League rather than the game mode itself.