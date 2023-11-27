Pokemon GO Ursaluna PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Ursaluna was one of the first Hisuian Pokemon to come to Pokemon GO. As such, many players either have or want to add this creature to their collection. However, does it serve a greater purpose outside of Pokedex completion? While Ursaluna is presently one of the best creatures in the main series, GO is a completely different game in terms of how viability is defined.

Once players finally manage to get hold of this elusive evolution of Ursaring, they may want to try their hand at using the beast for one of the mobile game's many different battling facets. That said, is Ursaluna as big of a threat as it is in the main series? This article explains more.

What moves can Ursaluna learn in Pokemon GO?

Fast Attacks

Tackle

Rock Smash

Charged Attacks

Thunder Punch

Fire Punch

High Horsepower

Aerial Ace

Ice Punch

Trailblaze

Base Stats

Attack: 243

Defense: 181

Stamina: 277

Ursaluna's Ground and Normal typing is unique. However, it ends up being its shortcoming in the competitive scene for Pokemon GO as most tiers of competitive play are filled with powerful Fighting-types like Scrafty, Medicham, Machamp, and Conkeldurr. As such, Ursaluna is not recommended for the Great and Ultra League, but it can serve as a decent niche in the Master League.

Best PvP moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

With coverage in mind, Ursaluna has a lot of decent movesets it can take advantage of. This is because of its access to the elemental punches that make Ursaluna incredibly adaptable. It can also deal great damage utilizing both of its typings for STAB damage.

Here is a blueprint players can use to build their Ursaluna for Pokemon GO's Battle League:

Tackle

High Horsepower

Any elemental punch (Preferably Ice or Thunder)

This particular moveset is the most ideal as it maximizes Ursaluna's damage output potential while allowing it to have some decent coverage options for dealing with threats against itself as well.

Best counters against Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

Here are some of the best monsters to use against Ursaluna in tiers where it is most commonly seen:

Ultra League Master League Charizard Dialga Trevenant Mewtwo Altered Giratina Lugia Swampert Kyogre Cresselia Gyarados

For whatever reason, Ursaluna, in the Master League, wins against Giratina, but those in the Ultra League are hard-countered by it thanks to its resistance to Ursaluna's Tackle.

Best PvE moveset for Ursaluna in Pokemon GO

Ursaluna is still relatively new to the game, so it is still in its experimental phases in terms of how it performs in Gym Attacks and Defends. However, most players would rather keep their Ursaluna handy for Raid Battles. Thus, it is rare to see one defending a gym nowadays.

Here is a recommended moveset players can use for their Ursaluna in Raids and Gyms:

Fast Attack: Tackle or Rock Smash (player's choice; both are good, but Rock Smash would be preferred when going against Rock or Steel-types)

Charged Attack: High Horsepower

High Horsepower is Ursaluna's best charged attack as it has incredible base damage and is boosted even further by the same-type attack bonus, or STAB.