Is Ursaluna good for Pokemon GO PvP?

Pokemon GO players may have noticed that the recent full moon has given them the opportunity to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, a species introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. This creature can't be obtained via evolution without a full moon in the sky, but just how good is it? To be more specific, how well can this Pocket Monster perform in PvP spaces?

The answer depends on which arena Pokemon GO players are using it in. The creature tends to perform best in the Master League thanks to its maximum CP of 3854. At its maximum CP, it has the maximum IV stats to serve in a quality capacity.

For a closer analysis, it doesn't hurt to examine just how useful Ursaluna is in Pokemon GO PvP. It may not be the greatest battler, but it can perform well in the right setting.

Examining how good Ursaluna can be in Pokemon GO PvP

When it isn't at its maximum CP in Pokemon GO, Ursaluna has a niche application in the Great and Ultra Leagues. It doesn't have a great type combination or moveset, to begin with, and without a higher CP, the creature can't perform particularly well. However, at its maximum CP and when it enters the Master League, things change quite a bit.

Thanks to its high Attack and Stamina IVs, Ursaluna can be a bulky fighter and deal quite a bit of damage in Pokemon GO's Master League. Sure, it still has to deal with subpar Fast Moves like Tackle and Rock Smash, but it can perform at a much higher capacity thanks to its stats, boosted by its CP.

As a Ground/Normal-type species in Pokemon GO, Ursaluna has more than a few weaknesses that can be exploited. However, in the Master League, many of the elemental types that give the Pocket Monster trouble aren't as prevalent in the Master League meta. This gives Ursaring's evolution some breathing room where it can battle without being countered as frequently.

Furthermore, while Tackle is far from the best Fast Move a trainer can utilize in PvP, it did receive a boost to its energy generation some time ago. This feeds into Ursaluna's Charged Moves, which are varied in elemental types, giving this Pokemon some flexibility against a wide range of opponents.

None of this is to say that Ursaluna is completely useless in the Great and Ultra Leagues, but it simply can't live up to its potential in the same way it can in the Master League. Furthermore, Ursaluna is far from a world-beater in the Master League and will still require tactical team-building to protect it from its elemental weaknesses.

With the right complementary pieces, Ursaluna's damage output and health pool can give it more than a few chances to shine in PvP. With that in mind, if trainers have recently obtained Ursaluna from the full moon evolution, it may not be a bad idea to take a look at some potential team compositions using this Pokemon.