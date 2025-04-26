Pokemon GO Vanilluxe: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Vanilluxe's best moveset is something that serious players of the GO Battle League will want to check out. If trainers get a Vanilluxe during the April 27, 2025, Community Day, it will know the Charged Attack, Avalanche. However, if they miss the event, they can use an Elite Charged TM to teach the move to the creature.
In this article, we go over all the ways players can use a Vanilluxe with decent stats. We will also look at its counters, the best moves it should use, and the Pokemon it might be good against.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the personal opinions of the writer.
Pokemon GO Vanilluxe best moveset
Pokemon GO Vanilluxe best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Astonish
- Charged Attack: Avalanche, Signal Beam
Pokemon GO Vanilluxe best PvE moveset
Ice-type Attacker
- Fast Attack: Frost Breath
- Charged Attack: Avalanche
Is Vanilluxe good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO PvP
Despite the addition of Avalanche as a Charged Attack and access to Astonish as a Fast Attack, Vanilluxe is underwhelming in PvP. It can put pressure on its opponents with Astonish, dealing high damage. This will force opponents to use their Shields to protect against any Charged Attack. However, its poor bulk means it is likely to be KO'd before dealing significant damage.
Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO PvE
Even with Avalanche, Vanilluxe remains a poor choice for Gyms and Raids that need Ice-type counters. Players are better off investing in Kyurem (both forms), Mamoswine, or Weavile than in Vanilluxe.
Pokemon GO Vanilluxe: All stats and moves
Vanilluxe has access to the following Fast Attacks:
- Astonish
- Frost Breath
It has these Charged Attacks:
- Avalanche
- Blizzard
- Flash Cannon
- Signal Beam
Base stats
- Attack: 218
- Defense: 184
- Stamina: 174
- Max CP: 3190
Pokemon GO Vanilluxe's strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Fire
- Fighting
- Rock
- Steel
Resistances
- Ice
Vanilluxe does supereffective damage to the following types:
- Dragon
- Ground
- Flying
- Grass
Best counters to Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO
Great League: Drapion (Shadow), Clodsire, Cradily, Lapras, Azumarill
Ultra League: Clefable, Skeledirge, Feraligatr, Giratina (Altered), Annihilape
Master League: Ho-oh, Rhyperior, Palkia (Origin), Zygarde (Complete Form), Necrozma (Dusk Mane)
PvE counters:
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm* and Aura Sphere
- Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
- Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn*
- Heatran (Shadow) with Fire Spin and Magma Storm*
- Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn*
* indicates Legacy move
