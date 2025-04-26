Pokemon GO Vanilluxe: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Vanilluxe's best moveset is something that serious players of the GO Battle League will want to check out. If trainers get a Vanilluxe during the April 27, 2025, Community Day, it will know the Charged Attack, Avalanche. However, if they miss the event, they can use an Elite Charged TM to teach the move to the creature.

In this article, we go over all the ways players can use a Vanilluxe with decent stats. We will also look at its counters, the best moves it should use, and the Pokemon it might be good against.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the personal opinions of the writer.

Pokemon GO Vanilluxe best moveset

Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Vanilluxe best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attack: Avalanche, Signal Beam

Pokemon GO Vanilluxe best PvE moveset

Ice-type Attacker

Fast Attack: Frost Breath

Frost Breath Charged Attack: Avalanche

Is Vanilluxe good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO PvP

Despite the addition of Avalanche as a Charged Attack and access to Astonish as a Fast Attack, Vanilluxe is underwhelming in PvP. It can put pressure on its opponents with Astonish, dealing high damage. This will force opponents to use their Shields to protect against any Charged Attack. However, its poor bulk means it is likely to be KO'd before dealing significant damage.

Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO PvE

Even with Avalanche, Vanilluxe remains a poor choice for Gyms and Raids that need Ice-type counters. Players are better off investing in Kyurem (both forms), Mamoswine, or Weavile than in Vanilluxe.

Pokemon GO Vanilluxe: All stats and moves

Vanilluxe has access to the following Fast Attacks:

Astonish

Frost Breath

It has these Charged Attacks:

Avalanche

Blizzard

Flash Cannon

Signal Beam

Base stats

Attack: 218

218 Defense: 184

184 Stamina: 174

174 Max CP: 3190

Pokemon GO Vanilluxe's strengths and weaknesses

Vanilluxe type matchups in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Fire

Fighting

Rock

Steel

Resistances

Ice

Vanilluxe does supereffective damage to the following types:

Dragon

Ground

Flying

Grass

Find out more about Vanilluxe's offensive and defensive capabilities in our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Vanilluxe in Pokemon GO

Great League: Drapion (Shadow), Clodsire, Cradily, Lapras, Azumarill

Ultra League: Clefable, Skeledirge, Feraligatr, Giratina (Altered), Annihilape

Master League: Ho-oh, Rhyperior, Palkia (Origin), Zygarde (Complete Form), Necrozma (Dusk Mane)

PvE counters:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm* and Aura Sphere

Dusk Mane Necrozma with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

Mega Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blast Burn*

Heatran (Shadow) with Fire Spin and Magma Storm*

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn*

* indicates Legacy move

