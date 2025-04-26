Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day is on April 27, 2025, from 2-5 pm local time. This family of creatures — the other members being Vanillish and Vanilluxe — has been available for several years now, making this event apparently less attractive. However, is there unexpected depth to this event?

Unfortunately, Vanillite Community Day in Pokemon GO is tied with the Tyrogue Hatch day as the most useless events in April 2025 from a PvP and PvE perspective. This article covers the reasons and gives you the information needed to make the most out of it.

Is the Vanillite Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing?

For most trainers, the April Community Day is an easy skip. The exclusive move, Avalanche, does little to improve Vanilluxe's position in PvP and PvE. Shiny Vanillite has also been available for over a year, with the recent Unova Tour featuring it with boosted odds (ticketed players).

Therefore, the only reason to come out on Sunday, April 27, is if you are still looking for a shiny, want to look for a hundo, or the ever-elusive shundo variant of the creature. Well, there's another potentially compelling reason: farm XP. The 3x boost for catching each Pocket Monster can be enhanced to 4.5x using a Lucky Egg.

Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Vanilluxe for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 20 1500 0 15 13 100.000% 130.2 118.8 111 1718553 2 20 1496 0 15 12 100.000% 130.2 118.8 111 1718553 3 20 1499 1 14 12 99.954% 130.8 118.2 111 1717761 4 20 1497 0 13 14 99.887% 130.2 117.6 112 1716608 5 20 1500 1 12 14 99.836% 130.8 117.0 112 1715729 6 20 1499 1 15 11 99.554% 130.8 118.8 110 1710883 7 20 1497 0 14 13 99.497% 130.2 118.2 111 1709917 8 20 1493 0 14 12 99.497% 130.2 118.2 111 1709917 9 20 1500 1 13 13 99.449% 130.8 117.6 111 1709085 10 20 1496 1 13 12 99.449% 130.8 117.6 111 1709085

10 best IV spreads for Vanilluxe for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 37 2500 0 15 11 100.000% 0 168.5 153.8 143 3708635 2 36.5 2495 0 15 13 99.948% 0 167.9 153.2 144 3706711 3 36.5 2500 1 14 13 99.902% 0 168.6 152.5 144 3705003 4 36 2489 0 15 15 99.886% 0 167.2 152.7 145 3704401 5 36 2494 1 14 15 99.840% 0 168.0 151.9 145 3702693 6 36 2499 2 13 15 99.789% 0 168.8 151.1 145 3700814 7 36.5 2500 1 15 12 99.709% 0 168.6 153.2 143 3697856 8 36 2494 1 15 14 99.652% 0 168.0 152.7 144 3695729 9 36.5 2495 0 13 15 99.631% 0 167.9 151.7 145 3694940 10 36 2499 2 14 14 99.604% 0 168.8 151.9 144 3693948

100% IV Vanillite to look for during Pokemon GO April Community Day in 2025

Here are the perfect IV versions of Vanillite you can find during the event:

Level Max CP 1 14 CP 2 45 CP 3 77 CP 4 108 CP 5 139 CP 6 170 CP 7 201 CP 8 233 CP 9 264 CP 10 295 CP 11 324 CP 12 354 CP 13 384 CP 14 413 CP 15 (Research) 443 CP 16 472 CP 17 502 CP 18 531 CP 19 561 CP 20 590 CP 21 620 CP 22 649 CP 23 679 CP 24 708 CP 25 738 CP 26 767 CP 27 797 CP 28 827 CP 29 856 CP 30 (Wild - No weather boost) 886 CP 31 900 CP 32 915 CP 33 930 CP 34 945 CP 35 (Wild - Snowy) 959 CP

Additionally, hundo Vanillish from the ticketed Special Research will have 682 CP. Hundo Vanilluxe from this same track will have 1209 CP.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

