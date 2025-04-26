  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 26, 2025 01:00 GMT
Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day guide
Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day guide (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day is on April 27, 2025, from 2-5 pm local time. This family of creatures — the other members being Vanillish and Vanilluxe — has been available for several years now, making this event apparently less attractive. However, is there unexpected depth to this event?

Ad

Unfortunately, Vanillite Community Day in Pokemon GO is tied with the Tyrogue Hatch day as the most useless events in April 2025 from a PvP and PvE perspective. This article covers the reasons and gives you the information needed to make the most out of it.

sk promotional banner

Is the Vanillite Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing?

For most trainers, the April Community Day is an easy skip. The exclusive move, Avalanche, does little to improve Vanilluxe's position in PvP and PvE. Shiny Vanillite has also been available for over a year, with the recent Unova Tour featuring it with boosted odds (ticketed players).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Ad

Therefore, the only reason to come out on Sunday, April 27, is if you are still looking for a shiny, want to look for a hundo, or the ever-elusive shundo variant of the creature. Well, there's another potentially compelling reason: farm XP. The 3x boost for catching each Pocket Monster can be enhanced to 4.5x using a Lucky Egg.

Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Vanilluxe for the Great League

Ad
#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
120150001513100.000%130.2118.81111718553
220149601512100.000%130.2118.81111718553
32014991141299.954%130.8118.21111717761
42014970131499.887%130.2117.61121716608
52015001121499.836%130.8117.01121715729
62014991151199.554%130.8118.81101710883
72014970141399.497%130.2118.21111709917
82014930141299.497%130.2118.21111709917
92015001131399.449%130.8117.61111709085
102014961131299.449%130.8117.61111709085
Ad

10 best IV spreads for Vanilluxe for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
137250001511100.000%0168.5153.81433708635
236.524950151399.948%0167.9153.21443706711
336.525001141399.902%0168.6152.51443705003
43624890151599.886%0167.2152.71453704401
53624941141599.840%0168.0151.91453702693
63624992131599.789%0168.8151.11453700814
736.525001151299.709%0168.6153.21433697856
83624941151499.652%0168.0152.71443695729
936.524950131599.631%0167.9151.71453694940
103624992141499.604%0168.8151.91443693948
Ad

100% IV Vanillite to look for during Pokemon GO April Community Day in 2025

Ad

Here are the perfect IV versions of Vanillite you can find during the event:

LevelMax CP
114 CP
245 CP
377 CP
4108 CP
5139 CP
6170 CP
7201 CP
8233 CP
9264 CP
10295 CP
11324 CP
12354 CP
13384 CP
14413 CP
15 (Research)443 CP
16472 CP
17502 CP
18531 CP
19561 CP
20590 CP
21620 CP
22649 CP
23679 CP
24708 CP
25738 CP
26767 CP
27797 CP
28827 CP
29856 CP
30 (Wild - No weather boost)886 CP
31900 CP
32915 CP
33930 CP
34945 CP
35 (Wild - Snowy)959 CP
Ad

Additionally, hundo Vanillish from the ticketed Special Research will have 682 CP. Hundo Vanilluxe from this same track will have 1209 CP.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications