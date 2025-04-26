Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day PvP and PvE analysis

Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day is on April 27, 2025, from 2-5 pm local time. This family of creatures — the other members being Vanillish and Vanilluxe — has been available for several years now, making this event apparently less attractive. However, is there unexpected depth to this event?
Unfortunately, Vanillite Community Day in Pokemon GO is tied with the Tyrogue Hatch day as the most useless events in April 2025 from a PvP and PvE perspective. This article covers the reasons and gives you the information needed to make the most out of it.
Is the Vanillite Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing?
For most trainers, the April Community Day is an easy skip. The exclusive move, Avalanche, does little to improve Vanilluxe's position in PvP and PvE. Shiny Vanillite has also been available for over a year, with the recent Unova Tour featuring it with boosted odds (ticketed players).
Therefore, the only reason to come out on Sunday, April 27, is if you are still looking for a shiny, want to look for a hundo, or the ever-elusive shundo variant of the creature. Well, there's another potentially compelling reason: farm XP. The 3x boost for catching each Pocket Monster can be enhanced to 4.5x using a Lucky Egg.
Best IVs to look for in Pokemon GO Vanillite Community Day
10 best IV spreads for Vanilluxe for the Great League
10 best IV spreads for Vanilluxe for the Ultra League
100% IV Vanillite to look for during Pokemon GO April Community Day in 2025
Here are the perfect IV versions of Vanillite you can find during the event:
Additionally, hundo Vanillish from the ticketed Special Research will have 682 CP. Hundo Vanilluxe from this same track will have 1209 CP.
