Is Vanilluxe with Avalanche good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Vanilluxe with Avalanche makes its debut in Pokemon GO on April 27, 2025, as part of the April Community Day. Avalanche is an Ice-type Charged Attack that deals 85 damage on a 2.5-second cooldown in PvE battles. In PvP, the move inflicts 90 damage for 45 energy.

This article covers the viability of using Vanilluxe with Avalanche in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles.

Is Vanilluxe with Avalanche worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League (PvP)?

At the outset, Vanilluxe is a terrible choice for Pokemon GO PvP. Without Avalanche, the critter is drowning in the gutter of PvP picks, while its legacy move barely allows it to swim.

The only way Vanilluxe can stand a chance — whether in the Great League or the Ultra League — is if it has a shield advantage. You know you're in trouble when your pick has an abysmal 16.7% (1-1) and 12.5% (2-2) win rate in the Great League. These numbers are 11.99% (1-1) and 21.4% (2-2) in the Ultra League.

Despite being an excellent Charged Move, Avalanche cannot save Vanilluxe from its overly well-rounded stats and lack of a decent second move. Even Astonish, one of the best Fast Moves in Pokemon GO PvP, doesn't help.

Is Vanilluxe with Avalanche worth using in Pokemon GO Gyms and Raids (PvE)?

Like PvP, Avalanche Vanilluxe is better than the Blizzard variant. However, it is still not good enough to be used as a raid attacker. Being a good Gym attacker isn't a particularly sought-after quality, but you can reliably get value out of this critter if the need arises.

How to get Vanilluxe that knows Avalanche in Pokemon GO

You can get Vanilluxe that knows Avalanche by evolving Vanillish using 100 Candy from 2 pm local time on April 27, until 10 pm local time on May 4, 2025. After this, you must wait for the December 2025 and December 2026 Community Days or some other event to feature this exclusive move. Alternatively, you can use an Elite Charged TM.

However, given its move pool from the main series games, Vanilluxe becoming good in Pokemon GO PvP or PvE is a far-fetched idea. Avalanche Vanilluxe is likely to remain one for the collection tabs rather than a useful critter.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

