How to get Vanillite in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Vanillite in Pokemon GO returns as part of the April Comminity Day star in 2025. The Gen V native was first introduced during the 2020 Holiday event and had its shiny release during the Holiday Part 2 event in 2023. Presently, it will be available from 2 - 5 pm local time on April 27, 2025.
This article covers all the ways of getting your hands on a Vanillite in Pokemon GO.
How to get Vanillite in Pokemon GO
- Wild
- Eggs
- Raid battles
- Research Tasks
- Snapshot encounters
- Trade
Wild
The easiest way to encounter Vanillite in Pokemon GO is to find one in the wild. The creature will be appearing in hoards from 2 to 5 pm local time on April 27, 2025, as part of the month's Community Day event.
Maximum Vanillite CP in the wild:
- No weather boost: 886 CP (Level 30)
- Snowy weather: 959 CP (Level 35)
Eggs
Vanillite could be hatched from 5 km Eggs during its release. This mechanic way of acquiring it has not returned for a while now.
Maximum Vanillite CP from Eggs:
- 590 CP (Level 20)
Raid battles
One-star Vanillite raids in Pokemon GO have taken place during special events. There is no notification of these returning any time soon.
Maximum Vanillite CP from Eggs:
- No weather boost: 590 CP (Level 20)
- Snowy weather: 738 CP (Level 25)
Research tasks
You can find Vanillite encounters via Field, Timed, and Special Research tasks during Community Day on April 27, 2025.
Maximum Vanillite CP from Research tasks:
- 443 CP (Level 15)
Snapshot encounters
When you take a Pokemon GO Snapshot during the Vanillite Community Day, it can lead to an encounter with the highlighted creature.
Maximum Vanillite CP from Snapshots:
- 959 CP (Level 35)
Trade
If you can't find Vanillite on your own, you can always as an in-game friend for a trade.
Can Vanillite be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Shiny Vanillite in Pokemon GO was released on December 25, 2023, during the Holiday Part 2 event. This form of the creature will be available at a boosted rate of 1-in-25 (4%) during the Community Day event. Usually it is 1-in-512.
Pokemon GO Vanillite: Stats, moves, and evolution requirements
- Type: Ice
- Attack: 118
- Defense: 106
- Stamina: 113
- Max CP: 1,168
- Fast Attacks: Powder Snow and Astonish
- Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Signal Beam, and Icy Wind
Vanillite evolves into Vanillish when given 25 Candy, and into Vanilluxe when given 100 Candy.
