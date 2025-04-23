  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research is a bad way to prepare for the event

Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research is a bad way to prepare for the event

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 23, 2025 22:02 GMT
Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research
Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research went live on April 21, 2025, about a week ahead of the Max Battle Weekend scheduled for April 26 and 27, 2025. The one-page research can be completed between 6 am local time on Monday, April 21, and 9 pm local time on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Ad

Unlike the Timed Research leading to the Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend or the one ahead of the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day — featuring Drilbur and Machop, respectively — the highlight critter of this Research is Sobble. Sobble evolves into Inteleon, which, despite being a strong Water-type creature, is far from an ideal counter to use in Dynamax Entei Max Battles.

Also read: Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event overview

sk promotional banner

This article covers the tasks and rewards from the Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research and discusses why Krabby or Squirtle would have been much more helpful in terms of preparation for the upcoming Max Battle Weekend event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research tasks and rewards

  • Collect 500 Max Particles - Dynamax Sobble encounter
  • Win a Max Battle - Sobble Candy ×50
  • Win 3 Max Battles - Fast TM ×3
  • Catch 5 Max Pokemon - Max Particle ×300
  • Level up a Max Move 3 times - Max Particle ×300
  • Unlock a Max Move - Max Particle ×300
  • Power up Pokemon 5 times - Sobble Candy ×25
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times - Sobble Candy XL ×10
  • End of set rewards: Stardust ×7,500 and Max Particle 500
Ad

Also read: Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day in Pokemon GO runs into technical issues, Niantic offers compensation

Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research should have focused on Krabby or Squirtle instead of Sobble

Ad

The problem with Sobble — and by extension Inteleon — is that it is neither the best attacker nor the best damage-soaker for Max Battles featuring Dynamax Entei. While a maxed-out Inteleon is a strong Dynamax attacker, you'd get much better results using Gigantamax Kingler.

When it comes to defending, Inteleon is about as frail as they come. Despite resisting five of Entei's six attack options, Inteleon wouldn't last too long. A powerful tank like Blastoise would be a much better choice for such battles.

Ad

For these reasons, we believe featuring Krabby or Squirtle in the Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research would have given players a better option to build ahead of the much-anticipated event.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications