Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research is a bad way to prepare for the event

The Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research went live on April 21, 2025, about a week ahead of the Max Battle Weekend scheduled for April 26 and 27, 2025. The one-page research can be completed between 6 am local time on Monday, April 21, and 9 pm local time on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Unlike the Timed Research leading to the Dynamax Raikou Max Battle Weekend or the one ahead of the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day — featuring Drilbur and Machop, respectively — the highlight critter of this Research is Sobble. Sobble evolves into Inteleon, which, despite being a strong Water-type creature, is far from an ideal counter to use in Dynamax Entei Max Battles.

This article covers the tasks and rewards from the Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research and discusses why Krabby or Squirtle would have been much more helpful in terms of preparation for the upcoming Max Battle Weekend event.

Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research tasks and rewards

Collect 500 Max Particles - Dynamax Sobble encounter

Win a Max Battle - Sobble Candy ×50

Win 3 Max Battles - Fast TM ×3

Catch 5 Max Pokemon - Max Particle ×300

Level up a Max Move 3 times - Max Particle ×300

Unlock a Max Move - Max Particle ×300

Power up Pokemon 5 times - Sobble Candy ×25

Power up Pokemon 10 times - Sobble Candy XL ×10

End of set rewards: Stardust ×7,500 and Max Particle 500

Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research should have focused on Krabby or Squirtle instead of Sobble

The problem with Sobble — and by extension Inteleon — is that it is neither the best attacker nor the best damage-soaker for Max Battles featuring Dynamax Entei. While a maxed-out Inteleon is a strong Dynamax attacker, you'd get much better results using Gigantamax Kingler.

When it comes to defending, Inteleon is about as frail as they come. Despite resisting five of Entei's six attack options, Inteleon wouldn't last too long. A powerful tank like Blastoise would be a much better choice for such battles.

For these reasons, we believe featuring Krabby or Squirtle in the Pokemon GO Dynamax Entei Timed Research would have given players a better option to build ahead of the much-anticipated event.

