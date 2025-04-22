Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries is the last long-form event for April 2025. It kicks off at 10 am local time on Thursday, April 24, and comes to an end at 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Applin and two its evolutions, Flapple and Appletun, debut during this event alongside a brand-new gameplay mechanic. Sweet Discoveries also boosts the shiny odds of several creatures.

This article covers all the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries features and bonuses. It also tells you how to make the most out of these.

Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries features and bonuses

Features

Debuts

Wild encounters

Alolan Rattata*

Abra*

Bellsprout*

Delibird**

Gulpin*

Bidoof*

Munna*

Bounsweet*

Skwovet**

Snorlax*

Shuckle*

Komala*

Applin

Eggs

Delibird**

Cherubi**

Munchlax*

Skwovet**

* - Shiny available; ** - Shiny available and boosted

Bonuses

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Delibird and Shiny Skwovet.

Increased chance to hatch Shiny Delibird, Shiny Cherubi, and Shiny Skwovet.

Catching Delibird or Skwovet will award Berries.

Increased chance for apples to appear at Mossy Lure Modules.

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance for the first three Eggs hatched using the Pokémon GO Egg hatching widget.

Additionally, there will be Field Research tasks, a free Timed Research, and a Paid Timed Research quest during the event. The latter will also give you an encounter with the debutant — Applin.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Hatch Eggs using the widget. This will help you crack open three Eggs at half the distance.

This will help you crack open three Eggs at half the distance. Mega Evolve a suitable creature to further increase your Candy haul. The event already gives you extra Candy, no reason you shouldn't exploit it to get a few extras.

The event already gives you extra Candy, no reason you shouldn't exploit it to get a few extras. Get together with a couple of other players. At least coordinate the timings when you will be using Mossy Lure Modules to maximize their value.

At least coordinate the timings when you will be using Mossy Lure Modules to maximize their value. Click on all apples in the wild. These can spawn Applin or turn out to be Sweet or Tart Apples.

Best shinies and PvP picks during the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event

Here are the top shinies to hunt for during the event:

Bounsweet

Shuckle

Komala

Gulpin

Bellsprout

Some powerful PvP picks are also available during the Sweet Discoveries event. They are:

Gulpin, which evolves into Swalot , which is strong in the Great League.

, which is strong in the Great League. Shuckle, which is strong in some Little Cup formats.

Bellsprout, which evolves into Victreebel , which is strong in the Great League and Ultra League.

, which is strong in the Great League and Ultra League. Bidoof, which evolves into Bibarel, which is moderately strong in the Great League.

