How to get Applin in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Applin in Pokemon GO will debut during the Sweet Discoveries event on Thursday, April 24, 2025. It is a Grass- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster introduced in the Sword and Shield games. Finding it in the mobile game involves a brand-new mechanic.

This article covers everything you need to know to catch an Applin in Pokemon GO.

How to get Applin in Pokemon GO

Wild encounters

Mossy Lure Modules

Research

Trade

Wild encounters

Applin can be found in the wild starting from 10 am local time on Thursday, April 24, 2025. However, unlike most critters in the game, it will not be visible on the overworld directly. Instead, regular Applin will appear on the map. Clicking on these might result in an encounter with Applin.

In the wild, Applin will have a max CP of 612 without weather boost. However, if the weather is Sunny/Clear or Windy, Applin's highest catch CP will be 663.

Mossy Lure Modules

Equipping a PokeStop with a Lure Module might lead to special apples spawning in the affected area. These might lead to encounters with Applin. These spawns will have the same CP ranges as other Applin found in the wild.

Research

Applin will be available via the Paid Timed Research ticket from the Sweet Discoveries event. You must complete these tasks and collect their rewards before the event ends at 8 pm local time on April 29, 2025.

Applin obtained from research will have a minimum of 277 CP and at most 306 CP.

Trade

Being a regular creature, Applin in Pokemon GO can be traded. Note that if you are trading this critter with someone you have a low level of Friendship with, it will cost you a pretty penny.

Can Applin be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Applin shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

No, Shiny Applin in Pokemon GO will not be available at the time of release. You must wait for a future event for this ve rsion of the creature to make it to the game.

Applin stats and moves in Pokemon GO

Type: Grass and Dragon

Grass and Dragon Attack: 71

71 Defense: 116

116 Stamina: 120

120 Max CP: 807

807 Fast Attacks: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attacks: Struggle

Applin evolves into Flapple when given 200 Candy and 20 Tart Apples, and into Appletun when given 200 Candy and 20 Sweet Apples.

