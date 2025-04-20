Is Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event ticket worth purchasing?

The Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event, running from Thursday, April 24, at 10 am to Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8 pm local time, is set to bring more sweetness to the season. This limited-time event introduces new Pokemon, themed bonuses, exclusive items, and multiple opportunities for rare encounters. But for players wondering whether to invest in the USD $1.99 event ticket, the real question is — is it worth it?

Let’s explore everything this sugary event has to offer, from its free perks to the benefits of the premium Timed Research ticket.

Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries: Event overview (free for all players)

Applin as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Even without spending a dime, the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event is loaded with bonuses. Highlights include:

2x Candy for catching Pokemon, which is perfect for building up resources.

A higher chance of encountering Shiny Delibird, Skwovet, and Cherubi, both in the wild and from 7 km Eggs.

Apples making their in-game debut — special items that can yield encounters, Sweet or Tart Apples, and even Applin, if you're lucky.

Berries awarded for catching Delibird and Skwovet.

A boosted appearance of apples near Mossy Lure Modules, making them even more valuable.

Half Egg Hatch Distance on the first three Eggs hatched using the widget.

A variety of wild Pokemon, including rare spawns like Snorlax and Komala.

You’ll also get access to free Timed Research, which rewards:

A Mossy Lure Module

One Tart Apple and one Sweet Apple

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon like Applin

New Pokemon debuts

This event marks the debut of Applin, along with its two evolutions: Flapple and Appletun. Evolution requires 200 Applin Candy and either 20 Tart Apples or 20 Sweet Apples, adding a strategic layer to which path you take.

These evolution items come from collecting and tapping on apples in the wild, so exploring and luring is key.

What does the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event paid ticket offer?

Flapple as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For USD $1.99, the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event ticket unlocks exclusive Timed Research that rewards:

Two Mossy Lure Modules

Additional encounters with themed Pokemon such as Delibird, Skwovet, and Applin

More opportunities to gather resources and potentially shiny Pokemon

There’s also a Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries Ultra Ticket Box in the Pokemon GO Web Store for the same price, which includes the event ticket plus five bonus Ultra Balls — a small but helpful extra.

Note: All Timed Research, whether free or paid, must be completed by April 29, 2025, at 8 pm local time.

Is the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event ticket worth it?

Appletun as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whether the USD $1.99 Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries ticket is worth it depends on how you play:

If you're a casual player , the free content already offers plenty: new Pokemon, shiny hunts, and bonus candy.

, the free content already offers plenty: new Pokemon, shiny hunts, and bonus candy. For shiny hunters , completionists , and resource grinders , the ticket adds more value: exclusive encounters, extra Mossy Lures, and potentially more Applin or rare spawns.

, , and , the ticket adds more value: exclusive encounters, extra Mossy Lures, and potentially more Applin or rare spawns. Collectors aiming to evolve both Flapple and Appletun might appreciate the boosted item drops and added encounters the ticket brings.

It’s also giftable to other players, which is a nice touch if you’re coordinating with friends.

The Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event is shaping up to be a fun and rewarding celebration for all players. While the paid ticket isn’t essential, it does offer a decent bang for your buck — especially if you're actively playing during the event window and want the added edge in collecting the debut Pokemon and completing evolutions.

If you're on the fence, consider how much you'll play and what your goals are. But overall? For the price of a cup of coffee, it’s a pretty sweet deal.

