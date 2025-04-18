Pokemon GO has introduced the Generation IX Pokemon Pawmi, which is the Pikachu equivalent of this generation. However, unlike other Pikaclones, Pawmi is part of a three-stage evolution line. In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pawmi evolves into Pawmo first, which then evolves into Pawmot. As for the mobile app, there are special requirements needed to get a Pawmot, like most recent three-stage mons.

In this article, we will explain to players how to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokemon GO.

Guide to evolving Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokemon GO

For starters, to get a Pawmot, players will need a Pawmi, which is the first stage of the line. Pawmi will evolve into Pawmo after being given 25 Pawmi Candy. However, there are some extra requirements besides Candy to evolve a Pawmo into a Pawmot. Not only does Pawmo need 100 Pawmi Candy, but it also needs to be the trainer's Buddy Pokemon and walk 25 km with them.

Pokemon GO: Pawmot stats and moves

Type: Electric/Fighting

Electric/Fighting Attack: 232

232 Defense: 141

141 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2978

2978 Fast Attacks: Spark, Low Kick, and Charge Beam

Spark, Low Kick, and Charge Beam Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt, Close Combat, and Wild Charge

Pawmot is an Electric/Fighting dual-type Pocket Monster with good attack stats and access to decent Electric and Fighting moves. However, it is held back by its low defense and stamina, especially for a 3rd-stage mon, and the fact that its best Charged Attacks — Close Combat and Wild Charge — debuff it. This makes a glass cannon that cannot be spammed for too long.

In other news, multiple details surrounding Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 have been announced. This includes the price of the tickets and the news that the Generation VI Mythical Pokemon Volcanion will be making its debut in Pokemon GO.

