How to get all Spinda forms in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

There are nine regular Spinda forms in Pokemon GO. This Generation III mon took its time debuting in the game, finally arriving in 2018. While the number of Spinda forms in Pokemon GO is limited, in the mainline games, there are potentially 4 billion patterns possible. However, doing so was most likely not logistically possible in Pokemon GO.

Ad

In this article, we will be going over the possible ways to get all Spinda forms in Pokemon GO.

How to get all Spinda forms in Pokemon GO

Completing Field Research tasks

Trading with other players

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Different Spinda forms in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Completing Field Research Tasks

Ad

Trending

The Spinda forms in Pokemon GO can only be caught through Field Research tasks. This task changes each month, and upon completion, the player can encounter a specific Spinda form. The Field Research tasks known to reward players with an encounter with this creature are as follows:

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row

Make a Great Curveball Throw

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row

Land 3 Curveball Throws in a row

Ad

The Spinda forms in Pokemon GO tend to cycle after a few months. Currently, trainers can catch forms 7 and 8. In April 2025, the Field Research task for catching this Hoenn mon is "Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row."

Also read: "So I've just used up all my Pokemon Go luck for the rest of my life": Pokemon GO player gets an incredibly rare spawn, Redditors react

Trading with other players

If players miss out on the Field Research task or just want to collect all the Spinda forms without waiting, they can trade with other players to complete their collection.

Ad

Can Spinda be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Spinda Pattern 8 and its Shiny form (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, there are shiny forms available for each of the nine patterns in Pokemon GO. Additionally, each of these Shiny Spinda has a slight variation in its design, bringing the total number of Spinda patterns up to 18.

Ad

Pokemon GO Spinda: Stats and moves

Type: Normal

Normal Attack: 116

116 Defense: 116

116 Stamina: 155

155 Max CP: 1380

1380 Fast Attacks: Sucker Punch and Psycho Cut

Sucker Punch and Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Dig, Rock Tomb, and Icy Wind

Also read: How to get Eldegoss in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨