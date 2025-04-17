How to get all Spinda forms in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

There are nine regular Spinda forms in Pokemon GO. This Generation III mon took its time debuting in the game, finally arriving in 2018. While the number of Spinda forms in Pokemon GO is limited, in the mainline games, there are potentially 4 billion patterns possible. However, doing so was most likely not logistically possible in Pokemon GO.
In this article, we will be going over the possible ways to get all Spinda forms in Pokemon GO.
How to get all Spinda forms in Pokemon GO
- Completing Field Research tasks
- Trading with other players
Completing Field Research Tasks
The Spinda forms in Pokemon GO can only be caught through Field Research tasks. This task changes each month, and upon completion, the player can encounter a specific Spinda form. The Field Research tasks known to reward players with an encounter with this creature are as follows:
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row
- Make a Great Curveball Throw
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws
- Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row
- Land 3 Curveball Throws in a row
The Spinda forms in Pokemon GO tend to cycle after a few months. Currently, trainers can catch forms 7 and 8. In April 2025, the Field Research task for catching this Hoenn mon is "Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row."
Trading with other players
If players miss out on the Field Research task or just want to collect all the Spinda forms without waiting, they can trade with other players to complete their collection.
Can Spinda be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, there are shiny forms available for each of the nine patterns in Pokemon GO. Additionally, each of these Shiny Spinda has a slight variation in its design, bringing the total number of Spinda patterns up to 18.
Pokemon GO Spinda: Stats and moves
- Type: Normal
- Attack: 116
- Defense: 116
- Stamina: 155
- Max CP: 1380
- Fast Attacks: Sucker Punch and Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Dig, Rock Tomb, and Icy Wind
