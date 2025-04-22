Pokemon GO Cresselia raid guide: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

A Pokemon GO Cresselia raid guide will be helpful for trainers wishing to take down the raid boss. The Legendary Pokemon will be in 5-star raids from 10 am local time on Monday, April 21, until 10 pm local time on Thursday, May 1, 2025. It is a mono Psychic-type creature, giving it three weaknesses: Bug, Ghost, and Dark.
This article covers Cresselia's weaknesses and best counters and provides you with a list of the best counters. Crucial post-battle information, such as Shiny odds and hundo CP, has also been discussed.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Cresselia raids
The best counters to Cresselia are Dawn Wings Necrozma, Mega or Shadow Tyranitar, Mega Gengar, and Mega Houndoom.
Here's a type-wise breakdown of the best counters to Cresselia in Pokemon GO:
Best Dark-type counters to Cresselia
Best Ghost-type counters to Cresselia
Best Bug-type counters to Cresselia
The following search strings will give you the best counters to Cresselia in your collection:
- Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
- Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
What is strong against Pokemon GO Cresselia raids?
The following type of attacks are strong against Cresselia raids in Pokemon GO:
- Dark
- Ghost
- Bug
What are Cresselia's resistances?
- Psychic
- Fighting
Do not use attacks of these elemental types. Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to learn about Cresslia's offensive type matchups.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Cresselia raids?
It is impossible to solo defeat Cresslia in Pokemon GO raids. Its defensive stats give it too much staying power on the battlefield.
Shiny odds from Cresselia raids in Pokemon GO
Shiny Cresselia has been available in the game since May 2019. It will be available once you defeat these battles.
Cresselia 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
Without weather boost, hundo Cresselia will be at 1,633 CP, and if the weather is Cloudy or Foggy, it will be at 2,041 CP.
Here is a breakdown of Cresselia's minimum and maximum CPs from raids:
- No weather boost: 1,555 - 1,633 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Windy): 2,041 - 1,944 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Cresselia raid boss stats and moves
- Combat Power: 33,794
- Attack: 152
- Defense: 258
- Stamina: 15,000 HP
- Fast Attacks: Confusion and Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Aurora Beam, Future Sight, and Moonblast
