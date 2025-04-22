  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Cresselia raid guide: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Pokemon GO Cresselia raid guide: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 22, 2025 02:14 GMT
Pokemon GO Cresselia raid guide
Pokemon GO Cresselia raid guide (Image via TPC)

A Pokemon GO Cresselia raid guide will be helpful for trainers wishing to take down the raid boss. The Legendary Pokemon will be in 5-star raids from 10 am local time on Monday, April 21, until 10 pm local time on Thursday, May 1, 2025. It is a mono Psychic-type creature, giving it three weaknesses: Bug, Ghost, and Dark.

Ad

This article covers Cresselia's weaknesses and best counters and provides you with a list of the best counters. Crucial post-battle information, such as Shiny odds and hundo CP, has also been discussed.

sk promotional banner

Best counters to Pokemon GO Cresselia raids

The best counters to Cresselia are Dawn Wings Necrozma, Mega or Shadow Tyranitar, Mega Gengar, and Mega Houndoom.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Cresselia in the anime (Image via TPC)
Cresselia in the anime (Image via TPC)

Also read: Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day in Pokemon GO runs into technical issues, Niantic offers compensation

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's a type-wise breakdown of the best counters to Cresselia in Pokemon GO:

Best Dark-type counters to Cresselia

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Tyranitar (Mega/Shadow/Regular)BiteBrutal Swing
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
Ad

Best Ghost-type counters to Cresselia

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega GengarLickShadow Ball
Dawn Wings NecrozmaShadow Claw
Moongeist Beam
Mega BanetteShadow ClawShadow Ball
Shadow ChandelureHexShadow Ball
Ad

Best Bug-type counters to Cresselia

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
Mega/Shadow PinsirBug BiteX-Scissor
Mega/Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
PheromosaBug BiteBug Buzz
VolcaronaBug BiteBug Buzz
Ad

The following search strings will give you the best counters to Cresselia in your collection:

  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-
  • Ghost&@Ghost&cp2000-
  • Dark&@Dark&cp2000-

Also read: Pokemon GO player suggests trick to get Super Incubators and Remote Raid Passes for free

What is strong against Pokemon GO Cresselia raids?

The following type of attacks are strong against Cresselia raids in Pokemon GO:

  • Dark
  • Ghost
  • Bug
Ad

What are Cresselia's resistances?

  • Psychic
  • Fighting

Do not use attacks of these elemental types. Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to learn about Cresslia's offensive type matchups.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Cresselia raids?

It is impossible to solo defeat Cresslia in Pokemon GO raids. Its defensive stats give it too much staying power on the battlefield.

Shiny odds from Cresselia raids in Pokemon GO

Shiny Cresselia has been available in the game since May 2019. It will be available once you defeat these battles.

Ad
Cresselia shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
Cresselia shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Cresselia 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Cresselia will be at 1,633 CP, and if the weather is Cloudy or Foggy, it will be at 2,041 CP.

Ad

Also read: Much anticipated creature reportedly enters Pokemon GO wild spawn pool, here's why you should catch it

Here is a breakdown of Cresselia's minimum and maximum CPs from raids:

  • No weather boost: 1,555 - 1,633 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Windy): 2,041 - 1,944 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Cresselia raid boss stats and moves

  • Combat Power: 33,794
  • Attack: 152
  • Defense: 258
  • Stamina: 15,000 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Confusion and Psycho Cut
  • Charged Attacks: Aurora Beam, Future Sight, and Moonblast
Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications