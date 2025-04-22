How to get Flapple in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Flapple in Pokemon GO will debut during the Sweet Discoveries event, starting on April 24, 2025. It is one of the evolved forms of Applin. These creatures were introduced in Generation VIII's Pokemon Sword and Shield games. Flapple is among the first lot of Grass- and Dragon-type creatures to be introduced to the franchise.

This article covers the complex new procedure to get your hands on Flapple in Pokemon GO.

How to get Flapple in Pokemon GO

As of April 2025, there are two ways to get Flapple in the mobile game:

Evolve Applin

Trade

Flapple in the anime (Image via TPC)

Evolve Applin

After you get your hands on an Applin, you must feed it 200 Candy and give it 20 Tart Apples to evolve into Flapple. Depending on the CP of your Applin, the resultant creature will have different combat powers. You can use our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator to find out the approximate CP of your creatures before evolving them.

200 Candy can be hard to find. The following are the ways of acquiring them:

Catch Applin

Transfer Applin

Walk with Applin set as your Buddy

Use Rare Candy

Obtaining Tart Apples will be the other hard part. These will spawn randomly on the overworld. Make sure to click every apple you see on the map, as it may turn out to be the tart ones you are looking for. One of these will also be available via the Sweet Discoveries event ticket.

Trade

If you cannot go through the process of evolving Applin or simply don't want to, ask a friend to trade an Applin over to you. Be mindful of the amount of Stardust it costs you, though.

Can Flapple be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Flapple shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

No, shiny Flapple in Pokemon GO is not available at the moment. It will get a shiny release at some point, but that may not be the case for at least a year or two.

Stats and moves of Flapple in Pokemon GO

Type: Grass and Dragon

Grass and Dragon Attack: 214

214 Defense: 144

144 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2,788

2,788 Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Bullet Seed

Dragon Breath and Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Fly

