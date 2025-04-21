5 PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries

The Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event is taking place from April 24, 2025, at 10:00 am to April 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm local time. The Generation IX Pokemon Applin, which can evolve either into Flapple or Appletun, depending on the type of apples given, will be making its Pokemon GO debut. However, there are other Pokemon that players can target for their usefulness in PvP.
In this article, we will go over the best picks from the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event that can be used in the GO Battle League.
Best PvP picks from the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event
1) Flapple
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
Flapple stats and moves
- Type: Grass/Dragon
- Attack: 214
- Defense: 144
- Stamina: 172
- Max CP: 2788
- Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Bullet Seed
- Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Fly, Dragon Pulse, and Outrage
Flapple is the offensive evolution of Applin with high attack and modest defenses. Someone with a keen eye likely noticed that it has access to the Charged Move Fly, which is one of the best Flying-type moves in the game. This alone may make Flapple a potent threat in the Great League and worth hunting for in the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event.
Also read: 5 shinies worth hunting in Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries
2) Appletun
Appletun stats and moves
- Type: Grass/Dragon
- Attack: 178
- Defense: 146
- Stamina: 242
- Max CP: 2772
- Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Astonish
- Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Energy Ball, Dragon Pulse, and Outrage
The defensive counterpart to Flapple, Appletun is meant to take hits with its high stamina, especially from Water-types like Azumarill. However, with access to the Charged Attack Outrage, it has the potential to deal damage and not just be stuck as a passive wall.
Also read: Is Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event ticket worth purchasing?
3) Victreebel
Victreebel stats and moves
- Type: Grass/Poison
- Attack: 207
- Defense: 135
- Stamina: 190
- Max CP: 2748
- Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Acid, and Magical Leaf* (* indicates legacy move)
- Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Solar Beam, Acid Spray, Leaf Blade, and Leaf Tornado
Victreebel is a glass cannon, meaning it hits hard but is quite frail. However, if it is taught the legacy move, Magical Leaf, it can generate meter quickly enough to deal a few powerful Charged Attacks before going down.
Also read: Pokemon GO player suggests trick to get Super Incubators and Remote Raid Passes for free
4) Alakazam
Alakazam stats and moves
- Type: Psychic
- Attack: 271
- Defense: 167
- Stamina: 146
- Max CP: 3456
- Fast Attacks: Psycho Cut, Confusion, and Counter* (* indicates legacy move)
- Charged Attacks: Psychic*, Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam*, Fire Punch, Focus Blast, and Future Sight
Alakazam is not as much of a threat in the meta as it once was, thanks to power creep. However, if a player is willing to invest and provide it with the legacy moves Counter and Psychic, it can still be quite deadly. This makes it worth hunting for an Abra with good stats in the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event.
Also read: Much anticipated creature reportedly enters Pokemon GO wild spawn pool, here's why you should catch it
5) Greedent
Greedent stats and moves
- Type: Normal
- Attack: 160
- Defense: 156
- Stamina: 260
- Max CP: 2679
- Fast Attacks: Bite, Tackle, Bullet Seed, and Mud Shot
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam, Trailblaze, and Crunch
While Normal-type isn't particularly useful as an offensive type, Greedent has great Stamina and, subsequently, can tank a lot of hits in the Great League. It has decent STAB for both a Fast Attack (Tackle) and a Charged Attack (Body Slam) and has decent coverage in Trailblaze and Crunch
Also read: "So I've just used up all my Pokemon Go luck for the rest of my life": Pokemon GO player gets an incredibly rare spawn, Redditors react
Check out our other Pokemon GO related guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨