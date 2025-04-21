5 PvP picks to farm during Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries

The Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event is taking place from April 24, 2025, at 10:00 am to April 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm local time. The Generation IX Pokemon Applin, which can evolve either into Flapple or Appletun, depending on the type of apples given, will be making its Pokemon GO debut. However, there are other Pokemon that players can target for their usefulness in PvP.

In this article, we will go over the best picks from the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event that can be used in the GO Battle League.

Best PvP picks from the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event

1) Flapple

Flapple in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Flapple stats and moves

Type: Grass/Dragon

Grass/Dragon Attack: 214

214 Defense: 144

144 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2788

2788 Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath and Bullet Seed

Dragon Breath and Bullet Seed Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Fly, Dragon Pulse, and Outrage

Flapple is the offensive evolution of Applin with high attack and modest defenses. Someone with a keen eye likely noticed that it has access to the Charged Move Fly, which is one of the best Flying-type moves in the game. This alone may make Flapple a potent threat in the Great League and worth hunting for in the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event.

2) Appletun

Appletun in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Appletun stats and moves

Type: Grass/Dragon

Grass/Dragon Attack: 178

178 Defense: 146

146 Stamina: 242

242 Max CP: 2772

2772 Fast Attacks: Bullet Seed and Astonish

Bullet Seed and Astonish Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Energy Ball, Dragon Pulse, and Outrage

The defensive counterpart to Flapple, Appletun is meant to take hits with its high stamina, especially from Water-types like Azumarill. However, with access to the Charged Attack Outrage, it has the potential to deal damage and not just be stuck as a passive wall.

3) Victreebel

Victreebel in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Victreebel stats and moves

Type: Grass/Poison

Grass/Poison Attack: 207

207 Defense: 135

135 Stamina: 190

190 Max CP: 2748

2748 Fast Attacks: Razor Leaf, Acid, and Magical Leaf* (* indicates legacy move)

Razor Leaf, Acid, and Magical Leaf* (* indicates legacy move) Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Solar Beam, Acid Spray, Leaf Blade, and Leaf Tornado

Victreebel is a glass cannon, meaning it hits hard but is quite frail. However, if it is taught the legacy move, Magical Leaf, it can generate meter quickly enough to deal a few powerful Charged Attacks before going down.

4) Alakazam

Alakazam in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alakazam stats and moves

Type: Psychic

Psychic Attack: 271

271 Defense: 167

167 Stamina: 146

146 Max CP: 3456

3456 Fast Attacks: Psycho Cut, Confusion, and Counter* (* indicates legacy move)

Psycho Cut, Confusion, and Counter* (* indicates legacy move) Charged Attacks: Psychic*, Shadow Ball, Dazzling Gleam*, Fire Punch, Focus Blast, and Future Sight

Alakazam is not as much of a threat in the meta as it once was, thanks to power creep. However, if a player is willing to invest and provide it with the legacy moves Counter and Psychic, it can still be quite deadly. This makes it worth hunting for an Abra with good stats in the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event.

5) Greedent

Greedent in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Greedent stats and moves

Type: Normal

Normal Attack: 160

160 Defense: 156

156 Stamina: 260

260 Max CP: 2679

2679 Fast Attacks: Bite, Tackle, Bullet Seed, and Mud Shot

Bite, Tackle, Bullet Seed, and Mud Shot Charged Attacks: Body Slam, Trailblaze, and Crunch

While Normal-type isn't particularly useful as an offensive type, Greedent has great Stamina and, subsequently, can tank a lot of hits in the Great League. It has decent STAB for both a Fast Attack (Tackle) and a Charged Attack (Body Slam) and has decent coverage in Trailblaze and Crunch

