5 shinies worth hunting in Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries

The Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event is taking place from Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10:00 am up to Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 8:00 pm, as per local time. During the event, several Pokemon associated with food, especially sweets, will spawn more often, like Bounsweet and Shuckle. Lucky players may even encounter Shiny versions of these mons.

In this article, we will go over the Pokemon players should attempt to shiny hunt during the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event.

Best shinies to hunt during the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event

1) Bounsweet

Bounsweet and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bounsweet is a natural choice for an event like Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries. To sweeten the deal further, lucky players can encounter one in the wild. Shiny Bounsweet trades the green of its leaves and stems for a lavender coloration. Additionally, its lower white half is yellow in shiny form, and its body is a lighter shade of pink.

2) Shuckle

Shuckle and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shuckle may seem like an odd choice for the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event, but it is important to remember that canonically, it is the source of Berry Juice, a healing item from the games. As this is assumed to be sweet, Shuckle's presence makes sense as part of this event.

Shuckle's Shiny form is simple, as the color of its red shell simply becomes blue. Interestingly, Shiny Shuckle also made an appearance in the Pokemon anime in the episode A Better Pill to Swallow, which was the debut of the mon in animation.

3) Komala

Komala and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Komala has a rather unique Shiny. While the Drowsing Pokemon remains the same, the color of its log changes. In its normal form, the log is a mixture of light and dark brown. However, when Shiny, the lighter brown parts become pink and the darker parts become a creamy white.

4) Gulpin

Gulpin and its Shiny form in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gulpin may not resemble or produce sweets to consume, but as its name implies, it sure loves to eat. As a result, it is a fitting inclusion for the Pokemon GO Sweet Discoveries event.

Shiny Gulpin has a blue body compared to the lime green of the normal form. Also, its head adornment is a slightly darker shade of yellow.

5) Bellsprout for a future Victreebel

Bellesprout, Victreebel, and their Shiny forms in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The shiny form of Bellsprout is not very visually appealing compared to its regular form. However, the reason players should try to hunt for a Shiny Bellsprout is for the chance to evolve it into a Shiny Victreebel. This alternate form swaps out the yellow of its body for green, the pink of the rim of its mouth for blue, and the green of its leaves for a pale brown.

In additional news, the details for Pokemon GO Fest Paris 2025 have been announced. The most exciting piece of information is the news that Volcanion will be making its Pokemon GO debut.

