How to get Appletun in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 22, 2025 22:48 GMT
Appletun in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Appletun in Pokemon GO arrives with the Sweet Discoveries event. It will run from 10 am local time on Thursday, April 24, until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. This occasion marks the debut of Applin and its two revolutions — Appletun and Flapple. These are Grass- and Dragon-type critters from the Galar region of Generation VIII.

This article covers all the ways you can add Appletun in Pokemon GO to your collection.

How to get Appletun in Pokemon GO

You can get Appletun in the following ways as of April 2025:

  • Evolve Applin
  • Trade
Appletun in the anime (Image via TPC)

Evolve Applin

Appli, when fed 200 Candy and 20 Sweet Apples, evolves into Appletun. It remains a Grass- and Dragon-type critter. You can use our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator to estimate the CP of your evolved creature before triggering the action in-game.

With Applin in Pokemon GO being a rare spawn, its Candy will be difficult to come by. Here are all the ways to obtain it:

  • Catch Applin
  • Transfer Applin
  • Walk with Applin set as your Buddy
  • Use Rare Candy
Additionally, you need 20 Sweet Apples to evolve Applin. These can be found generally by clicking on apples that spawn on the map. The Sweet Discoveries Ticket in Pokemon GO will also offer one of these.

Trade

If the process to evolve Applin into Appletun seems too complicated, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you an Appletun in Pokemon GO. However, try to do this with a Best Friend to minimize the Stardust cost this trade will involve.

Can Appletun be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Appletun Shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

No, it is impossible to get Shiny Appletun in Pokemon GO at the moment. The creature's shiny form is bound to be released in the future, but it remains locked for now.

Stats and moves of Appletun in Pokemon GO

  • Type: Grass and Dragon
  • Attack: 178
  • Defense: 146
  • Stamina: 242
  • Max CP: 2,772
  • Fast Attacks: Astonish and Bullet Seed
  • Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Energy Ball

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

