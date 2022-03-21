How to catch Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO

Tapu Lele's arrival in Pokemon GO has finally been announced. With this sudden news, many players are excited for the opportunity to get their hands on the Guardian Deity of Alola's Akala Island. With the first arrival of Alolan Pokemon, fellow Alolan Legendary, Tapu Koko, many players are eager to fill their collection.

Tapu Lele, along with the other members of its legendary quartet, is the guardian of one of Alola's four islands. Though the Pokedex portrays Tapu Lele as a ruthless deity, it also states that its scales have powerful healing properties. In the games, it is known for having powerful Psychic-type attacks as well.

With all the hype surrounding a new Legendary Pokemon being added to Pokemon GO, there are going to be players wanting to know all its details. Players looking to catch Tapu Lele will want to know when the Pokemon will be available as well as how to obtain it.

Tapu Lele in Pokemon GO: Dates and details

Tapu Lele as it appears in the trading card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Tapu Lele is currently not available in Pokemon GO. However, it will soon be available for players to challenge in Raid Battles, starting tomorrow when the Lush Jungle event begins. Once the event begins, Tapu Lele can be battled in Five-Star Raids.

After defeating Tapu Lele in a Raid Battle, players will be given the opportunity to catch it. It can be inferred that Tapu Lele will be made available in Five-Star Raids throughout the duration of the event. Tapu Koko was available throughout its debut event, so it would make sense if Tapu Lele followed this same trend.

With Raid Battles looking to be the only way players will be able to catch Tapu Lele, many players will have to prepare for the fight. Taking on any Raid Boss in Pokemon GO can be a challenge, let alone a Five-Star Legendary Pokemon. Players will need to gather their friends and strongest Pokemon for the fight.

Tapu Lele is a Psychic and Fairy-type Pokemon. While it can be tempting to bring a powerful Poison or Dark-type Pokemon to the fight, Tapu Lele's types cover each other's weaknesses fairly well with Fairy-type attacks countering Dark-types and Psychic-type attacks countering Poison-types.

Tapu Lele is confirmed to be an offensively-oriented Pokemon with stats to reflect this. Its weakest attribute will be its stamina, so its biggest weakness naturally will be powerful supercharged attacks. Offensive Pokemon with access to powerful Steel-type moves like Mega Aerodactyl will be the player's best friend.

To summarize, Tapu Lele will be the featured Legendary Pokemon for Pokemon GO's Lush Jungle event. While this event is not live currently, it will hit servers starting March 22 until March 29, giving players one week to challenge Tapu Lele. Players should capitalize on Tapu Lele's Steel weakness when battling.

Edited by Atul S