Pokemon GO Whimsicott: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO's Verdant Wonders event has a strong tie to Grass-type Pokemon. One of these creatures set to receive special treatment during this event is Cottonee and its evolution, Whimsicott. This is thanks to the family of creatures having a special costumed variant that will be present during the game's upcoming event.

However, some players may be wondering whether or not this creature is worth using. Whimsicott is a notorious utility pick in the main series, but moves that fit this archetype are absent in Niantic's mobile spin-off. So how does Whimsicott fair when forced into a completely new playstyle?

How to counter Whimsicott in Pokemon GO

Whimsicott as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the event that Whimsicott were to be a Three-Star Raid Boss or a player were to encounter it in competitive play for whatever reason, they may need to have basic knowledge about it to effectively dispatch the creature. Whimsicott is a Grass and Fairy-type Pokemon, which means it is weak to the following elements:

Poison

Fire

Ice

Flying

Steel

Whimsicott has a higher defense stat than stamina. This means it is the most vulnerable to super-effective charged attacks. Since both the Grass and Fairy elements share a weakness to Poison-type attacks, these are the best picks to use against Whimsicott.

Best moveset for Whimsicott in Pokemon GO

Whimsicott is one of the few creatures less used in competitive play than their pre-evolved form. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whimsicott's movepool is surprisingly limited, so its optimal movesets between PvP and PvE play remain relatively the same. Since Whimiscott has access to Charm, one of the best fast attacks in Pokemon GO, this is the attack most players will want in every instance.

With this in mind, players who do not want to max out their Whimsicott should take Moonblast for their second charged attack, so Whimsicott has maximum efficiency in damage of the element. If the trainer intends to unlock the second charged attack slot, taking Seed Bomb, a Grass-type attack, would be a good idea.

However, it is ill-advised that players use Whimsicott in competitive play at all. Cottonee, Whimsicott's pre-evolved form, has become infamous in the Pokemon GO community for being an absolute menace in the Little Cup tier of play in the game's Battle League. This means Cottonee is more valuable than its evolution.

Is Whimsicott any good in Pokemon GO?

As stated previously, if players find themselves on the fence about whether or not they should evolve their Cottonee into Whimsicott, they would be better off leaving it in its base form. While Whimsicott can be used in the Pokemon Go Great League, it is relatively uneventful here since it is weak to many common attack types in the tier.

Cottonee is better suited to the limited-time battle tier that can appear from time to time, known as the Little Cup. Here, only monsters below 500 combat power who are unevolved can participate. Cottonee's access to Charm makes it a a very valuable asset, so players are better off keeping their Cottonee unless they need Whimsicott for their Pokedex.