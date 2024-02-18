5 best Catch Cup: Little Edition teams for Pokemon GO Season of Timeless Travels

To drum up hype for the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event, Niantic has released a variety of special cups for this game's competitive Battle League. These inclusions have their own set of rules, aiming to shake up the rather stagnant meta-game of the game's vanilla experience. One of these formats players will be able to challenge is the Little Cup.

This has been a niche competitive scene in the main series for quite some time, making its addition to Pokemon GO a neat bit of fan service. However, Little Cup has the most drastic changes of all the special cups, restricting participants to a strict 500 combat power limit. With that in mind, here are some team compositions players may want to try.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 great teams players should try in Pokemon GO: Timeless Travels Little Cup

1) Bronzor, Ducklett, and Vullaby

Bronzor as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bronzor is the definitive best lead in Pokemon GO Little Cup right now, thanks to its strong defense stat and Steel typing. This creature's movepool also allows it to serve as a great choice for baiting shields from the opponent. Ducklett has also been a staple choice in Little Cups for many years now, thanks to its Water and Flying types as well as decent stat spread.

Vullaby carries some of its evolution, Mandibuzz's assets into the field. Being a defensive Pokemon of the Dark element, the former serves best as a closer to outlast any remaining creatures the opponent might have towards the end of a battle. Its defense allows it to outlast any remaining attackers, with its Dark-type attacks helping it stand a chance against opposing Bronzors.

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Bronzor Lead Tackle Heavy Slam, Payback Vullaby Closer Feint Attack Brave Bird, Foul Play Ducklett Switch Wing Attack Bubble Beam, Brave Bird

2) Greavard, Eevee, and Onix

Greavard's Pokedex picture in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Greavard is one of the most surprising picks to become a superstar in this edition of Pokemon GO's Little Cup. Being a somewhat bulky Ghost-type, it serves as a great lead for the current meta. However, it can play poorly against other Ghost-types or Dark-types that may present themselves. This is where Eevee and Onix come in.

If Greavard finds itself against a Ghost-type, trainers can switch to Eevee, which strongly resists Ghost-type attacks on the count of its pure Normal typing. Onix can also serve as a great counter against some Dark-types that can appear, like Vullaby and Pawniard, thanks to its access to Rock and Ground-type moves.

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Greavard Lead Lick Psychic Fangs, Shadow Ball Onix Closer Rock Throw Rock Slide, Sand Tomb Eevee Switch Quick Attack Body Slam, Dig

3) Stunky, Bronzor, Ducklett

Stunky's Pokedex picture as seen in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Shadow Stunky is the preferred choice over its standard variant in Pokemon GO in Little Cup. Since this creature is a Dark- and Poison-type beast, it is only weak to Ground-type attacks, which are relatively uncommon in the current meta. Bronzor is also here to serve as a safe switch in the event Stunky finds itself struggling or if the trainer is in need of some extra defense.

Ducklett is a great back-pocket choice to have in case a Ground-type shows up to the party. Its Water-type attacks and Flying secondary typing make it perfect for dealing with any Ground-type players could encounter like Cubone, Onix, or Golett. If Stunky or Bronzor manages to take down the opponent's shields, Ducklett should be able to clean up the fight.

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Bronzor Switch Tackle Heavy Slam, Payback Stunky Lead Bite Crunch, Sludge Bomb Ducklett Closer Wing Attack Bubble Beam, Brave Bird

4) Bronzor, Ducklett, and Cottonee

Cottonee as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bronzor and Ducklett should always be used whenever possible, but Cottonee is an interesting offensive choice many newer players may not consider. However, this entity is another seasoned Little Cup veteran, even being banned a couple of times from Pokemon GO's standard Little Cup due to how good it is.

This is thanks to the monster's Grass and Fairy typing giving a strong boost to Charm, which is already one of the best fast attacks in the game. Having Grass-type moves in addition to this one allows the creature to counter a lot of Water and Ground types, except Ducklett.

However, this team may struggle against other Bronzors, forcing players into a Bronzor mirror match.

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Bronzor Switch Tackle Heavy Slam, Payback Ducklett Lead Wing Attack Bubble Beam, Brave Bird Cottonee Closer Charm Grass Knot, Seed Bomb

5) Gligar, Gastly, and Eevee

Gastly as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gligar and Eevee make a solid defense in Pokemon GO core due to their stats and Eevee's pure Normal typing. The former's access to Ground-type attacks makes it a great choice against Bronzor, with Eevee's Normal typing giving it safety from super-effective damage from Ducklett.

Gastly is a very good damage dealer but is relatively frail. As such, this monster requires a fair bit of set-up to use it effectively, which is why it fits the bill as a closer. Gastly's shadow variant is much better for this team composition as it maximizes its damaging capacity while lowering its already subpar defensive stat.

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Gligar Lead Wing Attack Earthquake, Aerial Ace Eevee Switch Quick Attack Body Slam, Dig Gastly Closer Astonish Dark Pulse, Sludge Bomb

