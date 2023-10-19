How to get Greavard and Houndstone in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has received quite an influx of Paldean species since the Adventures Abound season began, and this has been bolstered in October 2023 by way of Greavard and its evolution Houndstone. The two Ghost-types debuted during the first part of the mobile title's Halloween event for the year, and trainers have a few ways to obtain both creatures.

These two Ghost Dog Pokemon will undoubtedly be high up on trainers' lists as they work to complete their Pokedexes. Moreover, these spectral pups may very well have some applications in PvE and PvP battles, which is something to consider for players who encounter them.

Regardless, Pokemon GO fans hunting for these loyal Pocket Monsters will want to know where to search.

How to get Greavard in Pokemon GO

Greavard can be a little more elusive than some Ghost-types in Pokemon GO (Image via Game Freak)

Since it's a relatively new arrival, Greavard isn't as readily accessible in Pokemon GO as some of its counterparts. Regardless, the Halloween 2023 Part I event did provide multiple ways to acquire the Ghost Dog Pokemon, and more options should make themselves apparent in the future.

Greavard can currently be obtained via the following activities:

Halloween Timed Research

3-Star Raids

During Pokemon GO's Halloween event from October 19-31, 2023, you can receive a Timed Research questline that requires you to catch various Ghost-type species. Doing so provides various rewards, including the ability to encounter and catch Greavard.

Future Timed Research may center on Greavard, so you will want to keep an eye out for upcoming events or additional information from Niantic.

Greavard can be beaten as a raid boss for a chance to catch it (Image via Niantic)

Like the Timed Research, Greavard appears as a raid boss in Pokemon GO from time to time. Such is the case in Halloween 2023 Part I, where it appeared in 3-star raids alongside Sandygast and Gengar. Due to this, battling and defeating Greavard in raids is a great way to capture it.

So far, Greavard has only appeared as a raid boss during the Halloween event, but it may come into rotation again in the future. You should keep your eyes on nearby gyms as well as Niantic's event schedule to determine when you can battle Greavard in raids. If it does show up in a raid, it's a good idea to bring some Dark-type fighters into the arena.

How to get Houndstone in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO players only have one way to snag a Houndstone so far (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For the time being, Houndstone can only be acquired in Niantic's mobile title by evolving Greavard. This can be accomplished with 50 Greavard candies, which means that the quickest way to initiate evolution is to catch multiple Greavard and collect their candies, ideally using Pinap Berries to double the catch candy each time.

The alternatives are to make Greavard a Buddy Pokemon and traverse the game world with it to allow it to accrue candies or use Rare Candies to supplement your supply. No matter which method you choose, once you have 50 candies, all you need to do is open your Greavard's roster screen and tap the evolve button.

Hopefully, Houndstone will be made available via other means in the future. Niantic may even make it and Greavard both accessible in the wild, which would certainly be a huge help for trainers who can't delve too deeply into events.