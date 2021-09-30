Pokemon Go: Why Douse Drive Genesect cannot be Shiny

With October's arrival, many Pokemon GO players are excited about the many new raid battles this month. For the hardcore collectors who constantly grind 5-star raids to find shiny Legendary Pokemon, it helps to know if it is possible before wasting time, effort, and resources.

This article dives into Douse Drive Genesect. Players looking to add Genesect with a Douse Drive to their collection will need some backup. Hence, Remote Raid Passes are helpful in finding other players to assist.

Exploring Douse Drive Genesect in Pokemon GO

Genesect as it appears in the card game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Genesect will begin appearing in Raid Battles starting on October 1. This specific Genesect will have the Douse Drive equipped. This means that Genesect's signature move, Techno Blast, will be a Water-type attack.

Douse Drive Genesect cannot appear in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. Though the possibility of Douse Drive Genesect as well as the other Drive Genesects being shiny at some point could be higher in the future, possibly once all of the other Drive Genesects are added into Pokemon GO.

Oddly enough, the regular form of Genesect has its shiny form in Pokemon GO. However, all other forms of Genesect have yet to be released or get a release date for their shiny variants. The reason may be that each version of Genesect in Pokemon GO's is considered a unique Pokemon rather than a different form.

The best example of this same situation is Castform. While Castform in each of its forms is the same Pokemon, the different variants are treated as unique in Pokemon GO.

Douse Drive Genesect is bound to perform well in PvP. With a powerful attack stat of 252 and a solid defense of 199 and only one weakness, Genesect is bound to be a terrifying presence in Pokemon GO's Battle League.

While Douse Drive Genesect cannot be shiny in Pokemon GO, players can still find a Genesect with perfect stats and IVs to use in battle. Genesect is a great defensive type, leaving it only open to Fire type attacks. The Water type Techno Blast provided by the Douse Drive also provides Genesect with protection against Fire types. Using it can be a great option for Raids and PvP.

