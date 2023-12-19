Pokemon GO Winter Wishes: Should you choose Catching Pokemon or Collecting Stardust?

Pokemon GO’s Winter Wishes Timed Research is a part of the Winter Holiday Part 1 event. You will come across two paths once you start completing the tasks in this particular Timed Research in GO – Catching Pokemon and Collecting Stardust. Choosing between the two paths can put you in a serious dilemma.

In this article, we will run you through the benefits of each path and tell you which one you should pick while completing this Time Research in Pokemon GO.

Should you choose Catching Pokemon or Collecting Stardust in Pokemon GO Winter Wishes?

You can catch Cetoddle during this event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Both Experience Points (XP) and Stardust are important resources in the world of GO. You use XP to increase your Trainer Level, while Stardust helps you level up your Pocket Monsters, teach them new moves, perform trades, and much more.

Since both these resources go hand-in-hand in terms of importance, saying that one outweighs the other would be extremely difficult, if not impossible.

As a result, choosing between Catching Pokemon and Collecting Stardust depends a lot on how you like to play the game.

Let us look at the benefits of each path in the Winter Wishes task in Pokemon GO.

Benefits of choosing the “Catching Pokemon” path

If you choose this path, you will get twice the amount of Experience Points (XP) that you normally get for catching Pocket Monsters in Pokemon GO.

The tasks in this path of the task will require you to catch different monsters. Doing these tasks, you might even come across Galarian Mr. Mime.

Benefits of choosing the “Collecting Stardust" path

Stardust is a valuable resource in this game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

You will get the same benefits as choosing the other path, with the only difference being the reward for catching Pokemon.

While the previous path rewards you with double XP for catching Pocket Monsters, choosing the Collecting Stardust will reward you with twice the amount of Stardust for catching beasts in Pokemon GO.

So, neither of the paths is better than the other. We feel it comes to what you need right now in the game. If you are someone who is looking to reach level 50, then you will be in need of a lot of Experience Points. There are reports of level 60 coming to Pokemon GO, though the sources are unreliable.

In such a case, choosing the “Catching Pokemon” will be more beneficial for you as the extra Experience Points will help you fill up your XP bar faster. If you apply a Lucky Egg while you play, you will get 50% more XP every time you do something that rewards you with the same.

That said, if you like to participate in the GO Battle League or if you are someone who likes to trade Pokemon with your friends, then choosing Collecting Stardust is the best path for you.

This will give you a lot of extra Stardust to level up your beasts and give them new moves. We know that new moves can be very expensive. So, the extra Stardust is going to be very useful.

The same applies to trading in Pokemon GO. It costs a lot of Stardust whenever you trade Legendary and shiny monsters in this game. So, if you perform raids frequently, you should choose the Collecting Stardust path in this task.