Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland and Wyrdeer Raid Day: Shiny debut, event bonuses, schedule, and more 

The Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland and Wyrdeer Raid Day events continue the holiday festivities in-game. Wyrdeer Raid Day will mark the debut of Wyrdeer in the mobile title. Its shiny variant will also be available. This makes it a hard-to-miss-out-on event.

On the other hand, Winter Wonderland provides plenty of event bonuses and an event-themed Collection Challenge.

Pokemon GO Wyrdeer Raid Day schedule

Expand Tweet

Wyrdeer Raid Day will take place on Saturday, December 23, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Wyrdeer Raid Day debuts

Wyrdeer and Shiny Wyrdeer will make their debuts on the occasion. The Pokemon will be available as a Three-Star Raid boss.

Pokemon GO Wyrdeer Raid Day event bonuses

The event bonuses for the occasion are as follows:

Wyrdeer will appear more frequently in raids.

You’ll have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Wyrdeer.

Up to five additional daily Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs during the event and up to two hours afterward.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 10 on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. PST, to Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. PST.

Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland schedule

Expand Tweet

Winter Wonderland will run from Saturday, December 23, 2023, at 10 am local time to Sunday, December 24, 2023, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland event bonuses and Collection Challenges

Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland will provide players with the following event bonuses:

Up to five Special Trades can be made a day.

Trades made during the event will require 50% less Stardust.

2× XP for winning Raid Battles.

The event will also introduce multiple Collection Challenges for players to complete. They will be focused on catch, evolution, and trade. Rewards include Wyrdeer encounter, Psyduck wearing holiday attire encounter, and in-game rewards.

Expand Tweet

During the Pokemon GO Winter Wonderland event, trainers will be able to find PokeStop Showcases featuring event-themed pocket monsters. This is the same during Winter Holiday Part 1 and Winter Holiday Part 2. The former will mark the debut of a new Gen IX Pokemon, Cetoddle, and its evolution, Cetitan.

In contrast, Wyrdeer hails from Generation VIII. It evolves Stantler in Pokemon Legends Arceus when the latter uses Psyshield Bash in the agile style a minimum of 20 times. The Big Horn reindeer-inspired Pokemon debut is a perfect fit for the holiday festivities and their snowy aesthetics.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Current Raid bosses || GO Shiny Hisuian Starter guides || PokeStop Showcases December 2023 || December 2023 infographic