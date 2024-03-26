Pokemon GO’s Team GO Rocket has returned with their next Takeover cycle, Taken Over. The World of Wonders: Taken Over event will take place over five days, starting on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 12 am local time. You can participate in this event till Sunday, March 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm local time. Don't miss the chance to add these mysterious creatures to your collection by thwarting Team GO Rocket's plans during the event.

This article will give you detailed insights into the best tips and tricks to help you make the most out of the World of Wonders Taken Over event in Pokemon GO.

All bonuses during the World of Wonders Taken Over event in Pokemon GO

To start with, Team GO Rocket grunts will appear more frequently at PokeStops and Balloons. You can also use Charged TMs to remove Frustration, a shadow move, from your favorite shadow Pocket Monsters.

Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders will have a new lineup of shadow Pokemon; however, that will remain unknown till the event commences. You will receive a new Special Research task that rewards you with a Super Rocket Radar. Use it to locate and defeat Giovanni and have a chance to catch his Shadow Groudon.

How to remove Frustration from shadow Pokemon in Pokemon GO

As mentioned earlier, during the World of Wonders Taken Over event in Pokemon GO, you can use a Charged TM to eliminate Frustration from shadow Pokemon.

Identify the monsters to which you wish to apply your Charged TMs and assign them to a distinct tag. This approach will streamline your navigation through them, helping you avoid any potential confusion. You can use the search command @frustration in the search bar to find all the monsters with this move.

Once you know which monsters are best suited to have the move removed, you will have to select the Charged TM from your Pokemon Item Storage. Then, go to the Pokemon page, and you will be asked to choose a move you want to remove. Clicking on Frustration will replace it with a new Charged move from the creature's move pool.

Which Pokemon should you remove Frustration from during the World of Wonders Taken Over event in Pokemon GO?

All meta-relevant shadow Legendary Pokemon should get precedence in this aspect. For instance, Shadow Groudon, Shadow Raikou, Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Lugia, Shadow Kyogre, and Shadow Ho-Oh are a few of the best shadow Legendary Pokemon that you can use your TMs to remove Frustration from.

Besides these, non-Legendary raid attackers include the likes of Shadow Metagross, Shadow Garchomp, Shadow Salamence, Shadow Gardevoir, and Shadow Machamp.

If you like to play PvP, Pokemon like Shadow Swampert, Shadow Quagsire, Shadow Poliwrath, Shadow Feraligatr, and Shadow Pidgeot are worth your Charged TMs.

Is it worth buying the Chasing Team GO Rocket Timed Research Ticket?

This ticket is worth buying if you want to save time. You will get a Rocket Radar through this ticket, which you would otherwise have to get by defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts.

You will have the opportunity to encounter a Pawniard during your adventure, which may be shiny if you are fortunate. This particular Pokemon can only be found in 12km eggs, so this ticket guarantees a chance to encounter it. Additionally, you will receive a Super Incubator.