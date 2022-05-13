Pokemon HOME coming to Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon players are finally getting some good news for Pokemon HOME in regards to those who own Pokemon Legends: Arceus as well as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Pokemon Company announced on Thursday that the cloud-based service would be getting an update to include the new games. This list of games even includes Let's Go Eevee!, Let's Go Pikachu!, and Pokemon Go.

This means that players will be able to use their Pokemon HOME service to move their Pokemon from their older games to a newer one. For example, players could potentially move their Pokemon from Pokemon Sword or Shield and transfer them over to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Though all of their moves may not transfer, players will have more control than ever and will be able to reuse their older Pokemon.

Pokemon HOME is coming to Legends: Arceus and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon HOME is a cloud-based service that players can use on both the Nintendo Switch as well as compatible mobile phones. It allows players to store all their Pokemon in one easy-to-access location. Players can take their favorite Pokemon who have helped them make it through one game and add them to another, making for long-term companions.

When does this update come out?

Unfortunately, there is currently no official word from The Pokemon Company on when exactly this update will be rolled out. However, players can rest assured that this update is actively being worked on.

Players are able to claim special Pokemon by using the service

To celebrate the new games being added to the service, players will be able to claim special Pokemon as a reward. When players transfer a Pokemon from either Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl to Pokemon HOME, they will be able to claim a Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with hidden abilities.

In addition, when players add a Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus to the service, they will be able to claim a Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott with maximum effort levels as Mystery Gifts. Players will only be able to claim both of these rewards once per account.

Players can look forward to keeping their collection safe in the cloud

One of the best reasons for players to have HOME is to be able to store their Pokemon safely in the cloud. Players can access the app on the Nintendo Switch or their mobile phones as they switch safely between games and back to the cloud when they need to return to HOME.

Edited by Siddharth Satish