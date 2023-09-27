Pokemon HOME downtime (September 27): When will servers be back up?

After the server maintenance for Pokemon HOME earlier this month, another similar downtime is in the works on September 27. These events allow developers to make any necessary changes to the game, implement fixes, and introduce new content to the app. Given this marks a bridge between a variety of franchise titles, including GO and the mainline series, HOME is an integral part of the Pokemon experience.

Read on to check out all the available details regarding the September 26 server downtime.

How long will Pokemon HOME September 27 server downtime last?

According to the official information made available by the developers, the September 27 server maintenance for Pokemon HOME will begin at 12 am UTC. The downtime has already begun, with the app unavailable to the masses till the servers come online again.

The server maintenance is scheduled to run until around 6 am UTC. The above countdown will help readers keep track of how long is left in the downtime. Do keep in mind that the maintenance may run longer past 6 am UTC, depending on any difficulties faced in implementing the key changes the developers were working on.

During this period, the app will be unavailable on both Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. The developers have not provided any particular reason behind the September 27 server maintenance. Players will have to wait until the servers come online to see if anything new lies in store for them.

The usual directive for server maintenance such as this is as follows:

Users will be given staggered log-in times in order to reduce server strain.

Maintenance may last until Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 6 am UTC at the latest.

Pokemon HOME September update changes

While the September 27 update does not have a long list of changes and fixes, the previous update did bring a few fixes and DLC transfer support. They are as follows:

Fixed an issue in which Spinda would only appear with one specific pattern of spots when viewed on the status screen.

Fixed an issue in which Pokémon transferred from Pokémon Legends: Arceus would be shown as unregistered in the National Pokédex under certain circumstances. (This was only a display issue. Users who experienced this issue do not need to transfer affected Pokémon into Pokémon HOME again.)

Fixed an issue in which ribbons were not being displayed correctly on Pokémon status screens.

Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.

Also, Teal Mask transfer support.

Keep an eye on this article to learn about any sudden changes regarding the current Pokemon HOME server downtime.