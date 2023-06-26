Pokemon Horizons Episode 13: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons set its sights on the Galar region in its twelfth episode, but it appears that the Rising Volt Tacklers aren't quite finished with Paldea. In a post-Episode 12 preview, The Pokemon Company showed quite a few events that are yet to come. However, players will have to wait a little while longer before they see what unfolds in Episode 13, as it will take an extra two weeks to reach its airdate.

Typically, Pokemon Horizons' subsequent episodes are released on a weekly schedule, but it appears that Episode 13 will take a bit longer to arrive. According to The Pokemon Company and TV Tokyo's schedule, it will debut on July 14, 2023. The reasoning for this delay is undetermined, but some Pokemon Horizons watchers will still want a breakdown of when and where to catch the episode.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 13

Much like Pokemon Horizons' previous episodes, the thirteenth iteration will be aired on local television stations across Japan, including TV Tokyo. Obviously, this isn't ideal, as many fans and watchers won't quite be able to catch the episode outside of the country. However, there are certain alternatives worth being aware of.

After the episode's original airtime at 6:55 pm JST, it should make its way to the Pokemon Horizons section of Amazon Prime Video's streaming platform. However, watchers outside of Japan will likely need to make use of a VPN to access the Japanese version of Prime Video, as Horizons isn't available in other regions yet.

Fortunately, the animated series' community is a dedicated one. Quickly after the episode debuts, Episode 13 should pop up on various platforms, including YouTube, Billibilli, and even Twitch. Technically, this act violates Creative Commons and Fair Use laws in most countries, but fans are unlikely to be penalized for watching compared to uploading.

What will happen in Pokemon Horizons Episode 13? Breaking down the preview

The preview for the newest Horizons episode is a fairly light one, but it centers on the Rising Volt Tacklers enjoying a picnic in Paldea before heading out to the Galar region. However, it appears that things won't go smoothly, as Roy and Fuecoco face off against a wild Wattrel, and the Explorers seem to be making moves as well.

In a city that seems to resemble Levincia from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Friede is cornered by Spinel's Beheeyem and Magneton, forcing him to terastallize his Charizard and enter battle. The Levincia connection seems to hold up, as its gym leader Iono also appears on some form of Rotom Phone broadcast.

It appears as though the Rising Volt Tacklers can't set sail for the region of Galar quite yet. Will Liko and Roy battle Iono at the Levincia gym? Will Friede be able to beat Spinel in battle on his own? The only way to know for sure is to catch Episode 13 when it airs on July 14, 2023, at 6:55 pm JST or its equivalence in a fan's time zone.

