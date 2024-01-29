Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 recap: Desert Croc Clash

Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 kicked off in Japan on January 26, 2024, and focused heavily on Roy and Fuecoco's character growth. It's been some time since these two have taken center stage, but they both certainly showed their capacity to learn and progress as individuals in this episode. Viewers also got to spend a good amount of time with Liko and Friede.

All in all, while Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 may not have gotten the Rising Volt Tacklers much closer to finding Lucius' Six Heroes or the paradise known as Rakua, viewers got to learn about the core cast a bit more. Not every episode needs to be essential to the plot after all, and it doesn't hurt to examine why this latest story entry was significant for Roy and Fuecoco.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 "Fuecoco, You're Becoming a Delinquent?!"

Roy and Fuecoco beat the sunlight with style in Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

At the outset of this episode, viewers find the Rising Volt Tacklers taking on another job for some money, much like they did in Pokemon Horizons Episode 36. Friede is contacted by an archeologist friend who offers quite a sum to remove a large rock from an excavation site. Meanwhile, Roy and Fuecoco train on the Brave Olivine against a cutout of the Black Rayquaza.

The sun is giving Roy and Fuecoco trouble, so Murdock arrives and provides them both with a pair of sunglasses after Liko turns down a pair. An alarm sounds at the excavation site, and Friede heads out to see what's amiss. Liko and Roy join him and Captain Pikachu, and the group encounters a Sandile at the ruins, which bites Fuecoco before running away.

Sandile surprises Fuecoco in Pokemon Horizons Episode 37 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before Roy and Fuecoco can make their way back to Friede, a sinkhole in the ruins swallows the Pokemon Horizons duo. Friede and Liko spot some Pokemon tracks, but the two are surprised when they notice after a moment that Roy and Fuecoco are missing. Meanwhile, Roy/Fuecoco funnel through the sinkhole into the Sandile nest, complete with a Krokorok and Krookodile.

Seeing them as parental figures, Roy is amazed when the Sandile begins crying, only for the Krookodile and Krokorok to start playing music with their tails to calm them down. Roy and Fuecoco, well-known for their musical appreciation in Pokemon Horizons, join the medley to help.

Meanwhile, after Cap spots a disturbance in the sand, he gets sucked into the sinkhole along with Liko and Friede, bringing the heroes to the Sandile nest where Roy and Fuecoco are busy jamming with Krokorok and Krookodile. Friede praises Roy for helping the Desert Crocs out, and Roy laments that the excavation team considered the Pokemon nesting in the ruins as outwardly hostile.

The Pokemon Horizons heroes reunite in the Desert Croc nest in Episode 37 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The excavation team begins their work again, and the roof above the Desert Croc nest begins to collapse. The Pokemon begin to head topside to meet the excavators, and our heroes follow, hoping they can prevent the conflict. Unfortunately, the battle begins between the Krookodile/Krokorok and the excavators' Minccino and Diggersby.

Fuecoco arrives to help and is swept aside by the angry Krookodile before donning its shades again and starting to play a rhythm to calm tensions. Roy calls out to his starter Pokemon to keep going as Liko and Friede arrive, and Fuecoco learns the move Disarming Voice, which it uses to calm the angry Desert Crocs and diffuse the situation.

The Pokemon Horizons heroes explain how the excavation was disturbing the Desert Croc nest. Roy decides to enlist the help of the Crocs to break the large rock at the excavation site, although the Rising Volt Tacklers realize that they missed out on their payday as a result. As the group departs, Liko realizes that Roy and Fuecoco gained something much more important than money on their escapade.

