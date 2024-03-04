Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 Recap: A Mother-Daughter Battle

Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 arrived after a short break since Episode 40, with the series taking a week off before airing the episode on March 1, 2024. This episode sees the ever-shy and elusive Dot coming to grips with her life aboard the Brave Olivine and her career as Nidothing when her mother, Blanca, arrives on the airship. Their unusual relationship comes to a head when the two battle atop the Brave Olivine.

It hasn't been long since Pokemon Horizons fans learned more about Dot, especially because she earned a new partner in Tinkatink during Episode 39. Still, this episode sees a more personal shift as it explores Dot's past, present, and future, as well as her place in the Rising Volt Tacklers and her relationship with the family she hasn't seen in quite some time.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 "Enter the Intense Mom!"

Dot's mom Blanca arrives on the Brave Olivine in Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 kicks off with Dot following her newfound Tinkatink around the Brave Olivine, where it's inadvertently causing quite a bit of trouble. Dot receives a message from somebody but ignores it while she tends to her Pokemon, which is wreaking havoc in Murdock's kitchen. They chase Tinkatink out of the kitchen, and Murdock ends up missing messages from the same person.

Friede and Charizard eventually leave to pick up the individual sending the messages while Dot and Murdock chase Tinkatink onto the Wing Deck alongside Liko and Roy. The Metalsmith Pokemon resultingly collides with Terapagos and is sent careening into the air before being saved by an unexpected Midnight Form Lycanroc, owned by the mystery visitor, who is revealed to be Dot's mom, Blanca.

Blanca's surprised by Dot's Nidothing persona in Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blanca happens to be Murdock's sister, revealing Dot and Murdock's familial connections in Pokemon Horizons. Dot's mother states that she's just stopping by, but not before chiding her daughter and brother for ignoring her texts. While she goes off on a tangent about the smoothness of Charizard's skin, her Lycanroc keeps her on topic in the conversation.

Dot's mother then states that she has arrived to pick her up now that her "trial period" is over, leading to confusion among the Pokemon Horizons heroes. Blanca explains that Dot was only meant to be on the Brave Olivine temporarily and turns to her daughter before noticing that she's departed. Dot heads back to her room as Murdock apologizes for making Blanca worry, as well as Blanca's hectic energy.

Blanca is overjoyed that Dot has made friends in Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blanca then takes an interest in Dot's streaming, as she has never heard of Nidothing but recalls when Dot once grew enraged with her for barging into her room. Liko recalls the exact stream, as it occurred at Dot's home before she joined the Rising Volt Tacklers. Blanca decides to find out about Dot's streams, and Murdock gives donuts to the Maushold from Episode 38 to bring to Dot.

Despite all of this, Liko and Roy state they want to talk to Dot about the situation, and Blanca is overwhelmed with joy that her daughter has such dedicated friends. The two Pokemon Horizons protagonists stand outside Dot's door, asking to hear about her "trial period" and saying they don't want her to leave. Liko and Roy pretend to leave, and Dot opens the door and is surprised that she was tricked.

Friede and Cap visit Dot in a Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 flashback (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The shy trainer states she joined the Rising Volt Tacklers after seeing a thesis written by Friede about Grass-type Pokemon, hoping to explore the world and improve the variety of her Nidothing streams. On her way to watch an Iono stream, Dot found Friede and Captain Pikachu in her home, and he stated he was friends with her uncle, asking her if she could fix his Rotom Phone.

After fixing the phone, Friede asked Dot to develop an app for the Rising Volt Tacklers. Dot is reluctant to develop the app, but Iono then reads Dot's comment on her stream about "hitting a wall," and the Electric-type gym leader states that sitting and waiting won't help her situation. Dot later watches the Brave Olivine depart, wondering about her future in a Pokemon Horizons flashback.

Iono encourages Dot in Episode 41 of Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dot convinced her mom that she would undertake a "trial period" and join the Rising Volt Tacklers while developing their app on the condition that she would come home afterward. Blanca arrives during the conversation, and Dot is annoyed that her mother wants her to leave. However, Blanca notices Dot's Quaxly and the fact that her daughter has become a trainer, challenging her daughter to a battle.

Back on the Wing Deck, Blanca states that since Dot isn't great with words, they'll have a battle to express themselves. Quaxly and Lycanroc face off, and Dot admits that while she still spends a lot of time in her room, her time on the Brave Olivine has opened her up to new experiences and allowed her to make friends.

Quaxly and Lycanroc battle in Pokemon Horizons Episode 41 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dot also states that meeting Quaxly and Tinkatink drove her to become a trainer. Lycanroc nearly knocks Quaxly off the Wing Deck, but Dot catches it before saying that her adventures have given her the freedom to do what she couldn't accomplish at home. Dot wonders if the battle is already lost before deciding that she needs to synchronize with Quaxly as a pair.

With a newly learned Low Kick move, Quaxly sends Lycanroc careening into Murdock, who catches the defeated Pokemon. The Pokemon Horizons crew celebrates Dot's victory, and the latter asks her mother to stay aboard the Brave Olivine. Blanca, with tears of joy, states that that's all her daughter had to say. She agrees to allow Dot to stay with her friends.

Poll : Did you enjoy Pokemon Horizons Episode 41? Yes No 0 votes