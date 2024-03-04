Pokemon Horizons Episode 42: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

After a great Pokemon Horizons episode centered on Dot's personal growth, the next entry in the series is set to air in Japan on March 8, 2024. After some time to reflect on the main cast, it appears that the Rising Volt Tacklers are once again setting out on an adventure. But how can watchers catch the latest episode once it airs in its native country?

Since Pokemon Horizons' English dubs aren't caught up to the Sparkling of Terapagos arc by a long shot, that leaves fans with a few options when a new episode arrives. Depending on what they have access to software-wise, there are different methods worth looking into. Regardless, they will be able to get their new episode fix one way or another.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 "Transform! The Hero of the Sea, Palafin!"

Pokemon Horizons' new episodes are available on Prime Video in Japan (Image via The Pokemon Company/Amazon)

Since plenty of fans don't have access to TV broadcasts in Japan, they're left with a few different options. For starters, Pokemon Horizons' latest episodes are uploaded to Amazon Prime Video in Japan shortly after they air, and watchers with access to a VPN and a Prime subscription can set their region to Japan in their VPN before opening Prime Video and searching for Horizons in the catalog.

The downside to this method is that no subtitles are likely available. Since the English dub still has catching up to do, that leaves one additional option: Watching the new episode on the following Sunday or Monday after its airing. By then, fan translators will have provided subtitles for the episode and released them to third-party anime sites, many of which can be visited for free.

Keep in mind that watchers will have to use their best judgment when finding the right site to watch the episode, as some can link to pages with malware. However, many free sites exist and are more than willing to host Episode 42 just as they have for previous episodes of Pokemon Horizons'. As an added measure of security, watchers can always use a VPN on these third-party sites as well.

Breaking down Pokemon Horizons Episode 42's preview

Our Pokemon Horizons heroes hit the beach in Episode 42 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons Episode 42's preview is a far cry from Dot's moments in Episode 41. The preview shows Liko, Roy, and Ludlow stopping by a beach to spend some time in the sun. A Palafin is shown in the nearby waters in its Zero Form before the preview cuts to its Hero Form as it battles a Klawf. The latter is then shown harassing other beachgoers that Palafin saves from danger.

Liko and Roy are seen in awe of Palafin's capabilities before the Klawf are shown attacking and seemingly injuring the heroic Water-type Pokemon. It seems our heroes have gotten wrapped up in trouble again, but will they be able to help Palafin in its battle against the Klawf menace? The only way to find out for sure is to check out Episode 42 after it airs on March 8, 2024.

Poll : Will you be checking out Pokemon Horizons Episode 42 after it airs? Yes No 0 votes