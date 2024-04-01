Pokemon Horizons Episode 46: Release date, where to watch, preview, and more

Pokemon Horizons' next arc, Terastal Debut, will arrive in Japan with Episode 46, which is slated to be released on April 12, 2024. Based on the preview, it appears that our heroes will be returning to Paldea and attending the region's prestigious academy as they attempt to learn the power of Terastallization. But how can fans catch Episode 46 when it airs?

There are a few ways to go about things depending on what watchers have access to, but regardless of the method, it's recommended to use a VPN. Until the series' dubs catch up, watching the latest episode means catching the translated Japanese airings. Moreover, it's not a bad idea to take a look at the Pokemon Horizons Episode 46 preview shown at the end of Episode 45.

Where to watch Pokemon Horizons Episode 46: "How Thrilling! Naranja Academy"

Pokemon Horizons episodes can be watched via Prime Video in Japan (Image via The Pokemon Company/Amazon)

When it comes to watching brand-new Pokemon Horizons episodes, two primary options come to mind. One involves the use of an Amazon Prime Video subscription, and the other looks to third-party anime sites across the internet; a VPN is recommended for both options to ensure safe watching through encrypted internet traffic.

If watchers have an Amazon Prime Video subscription, they can use their VPN to set their region to Japan, where Pokemon Horizons episodes can be found. The latest episodes tend to be uploaded rapidly after the local broadcast, but they won't have translated subtitles; this can certainly hamper the experience for plenty of viewers.

However, suppose fans are willing to wait a few days. In that case, Pokemon Horizons episodes tend to be translated and distributed to various third-party anime streaming websites roughly two to three days after the official airdate. The subtitles are often translated into various languages, making the episode far more understandable. However, it's still wise to use a VPN and ensure that the anime streaming site being visited is safe.

Pokemon Horizons Episode 46 preview: A New Start at Naranja Academy

Floragato battles at Naranja Academy in Pokemon Horizons' Episode 46 preview (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon Horizons' Episode 46 preview begins with Liko, Roy, and Dot entering Naranja Academy in Paldea. They're shown collecting Tera Orbs from Director Clavell as Geeta looks on in approval. Our heroes are then shown training with Professor Dendra, the Battle Studies teacher, attempting to do arm thrusts like her Hariyama. The biology teacher Jacq is then shown speaking with Dendra.

The kids examine their Rotom Phones before the Paldea Elite Four (Rika, Larry, Poppy, and Hassel) appear alongside Penny, all beloved Pokemon Scarlet/Violet characters. Liko is then shown battling her old friend Ann. The latter's Oshawott has evolved into Dewott, and Liko sends out Floragato to engage in the battle.

In just a few weeks, the Terastal Debut arc will begin. Our heroes are taking another major step on their journey to become better people and trainers, and there's no doubt that many other popular Paldean characters will arrive throughout the season. Where will Naranja Academy take our heroes? Fans should get a good idea when Episode 46 debuts on April 12.

