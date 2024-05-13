Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 recap: Stage Fright Showdown

Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 rounds on the previous two episodes, which were focused on Liko and Roy's Terastal Trials. The focus shifts to Dot, who is preparing to battle Iono in Levincia City, but it becomes apparent rather quickly that Dot has some camera shyness when she's not streaming as her Nidothing persona, and her battle with Iono will be streamed to a massive audience.

An internal conflict arises in Dot when she realizes she's too stunned to battle in front of cameras outside of her Nidothing costume, leaving her to wonder if she should perform her Terastal Trial against Iono as herself or as Nidothing instead. Dot comes to a realization, and it doesn't hurt to examine how she came to it with a Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 recap.

Recapping Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 "Dot and Nidothing"

Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 begins with our heroes arriving in Levincia (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 recap begins with Liko, Roy, and Dot entering Levincia City, where the gang notices a Sprigatito-themed advertisement on a billboard. Dot calls the Brave Olivine to let the Rising Volt Tacklers know that she, Liko, and Roy have arrived, and Murdock replies that he has some sweets for the group that he'd like to drop off for them.

After seeing an Iono advertisement for Wasabi sauce, the heroes head to the Levincia dock, where Iono is having a snack. Friede and Murdock arrive with the sweets Murdock promised, and Iono asks for a favor from Dot before they begin their Terastal battle, which she accepts. It is revealed that Iono wants to record a rehearsal battle between two of our Pokemon Horizons heroes.

Our shy hero is immediately intimidated by several Rotom Phones that are surrounding her, streaming the rehearsal to Iono's legion of fans. Roy is selected to be Dot's opponent, but the latter can't command her Quaxly effectively due to being distracted by the cameras. Dot stands stunned as Roy and Fuecoco topple Quaxly with ease, in disbelief that she froze in the middle of a battle.

Dot's stage fright leads to Quaxly's defeat in Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Back on the Brave Olivine, Dot decides to don her Nidothing costume for the battle, explaining to Liko and Roy that she doesn't have the same personality as her online persona. Later on, a Nidothing stream goes live with Nidothing preparing to make a big announcement, only to disappoint Liko and Roy when she says that her big news is "coming up soon".

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 recap continues back in Levincia, where Dot is filming Quaxly and Tinkatink while she's dressed as Nidothing. Liko and Roy approach her in an alley and she informs them that Iono gave her permission to undertake her Terastal Trial in her costume (despite the protests of Quaxly), remarking that she isn't afraid of cameras when she's Nidothing.

Tinkatink disturbs a sleeping Varoom in Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Meanwhile, Tinkatink upsets a sleeping Varoom nearby, which immediately attacks it. Dot recalls Tinkatink into its Poke Ball while Roy and Fuecoco attempt to fight the Varoom, but the Single-Cyl Pokemon charges ahead, inadvertently dragging the Nidothing costume with it as it leaves. The heroes pursue the creature to Levincia Square, where Quaxly prepares to battle Varoom for the costume.

Dot grows nervous again as the onlookers in town begin to take out their Rotom Phones to record the commotion. Quaxly tries to fight on its own but loses ground. Liko and Roy rush in to help but Dot decides to push through her fear and command Quaxly in battle. Quaxly reminds its shy trainer not to focus on the cameras, allowing our Pokemon Horizons hero to focus on the battle at hand.

By predicting Varoom's movements, Dot is able to develop a counter strategy for Quaxly, allowing the Water-type starter Pokemon to land a Low Kick and Water Gun on Varoom and calm it down. The onlookers are surprised at Dot's abilities, and Iono makes an announcement to the city that she will be streaming her battle with Dot as part of the latter's Terastal Training course.

Quaxly gains the upper hand as Dot overcomes her stage fright in Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dot notices that her Nidothing costume is missing, only to return to the alley where Liko and Roy have taken it. She thanks her friends for grabbing the costume but states that Iono called her by her name instead of Nidothing for the first time, leaving her to think that she has earned some respect from her idol. Dot decides to take on her Terastal battle with Iono as herself, not Nidothing.

Iono looks forward to her match with Dot at the end of Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Our Pokemon Horizons Episode 49 recap ends with Iono lounging in her recording studio. She laments that she won't be battling "Nidothing" as the fight would've generated more hype for her fans, but he states that battling Dot should be fun as well. She looks to the ceiling, hoping that Dot doesn't hold back during their match.