5 reasons why Fuecoco is better than Sprigatito and Quaxly

While playing Pokemon games, you may be curious whether Fuecoco, Sprigatito, or Quaxly is a better pick. As they share the same base stats and are also very loveable, it may be hard to picture why Fuecoco is better than all of them. This Fire-type Pokemon is a good partner for traversing the harsh terrains of the Paldea region. Moreover, there are several points we have prepared to support our crocodile-like critter.

Before we delve deeper, it’s crucial to note that Fuecoco is a Fire-type Pokemon, with Blaze as its primary and Unaware as its Hidden ability. It is even a top choice in the Pokemon GO Battle League. Now, let's explore the strategic advantages that make Fuecoco a special pick over Sprigatito and Quaxly.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Read the five arguments as to why Sprigatito and Quaxly aren't better than Fuecoco

1) Evolutionary line

Evolutionary lines (Image via TPC)

Since all Paldean Starters have a three-stage evolution and the same stat distribution, many will think Fuecoco might not be suited for the starter role. However, we are wrong here because it boasts the potential to perform exceptionally well in playthroughs and also evolve into Skeledirge. This final form is a dual Fire and Ghost type critter with a huge type advantage. At any given level, the family tree of Fuecoco will always have the upper hand.

Crocalor, which evolves from Fuecoco at Level 16, is a solo Fire-type Pokemon. It is the only starter with a base stat total of 411; Floragato and Quaxwell sport a BST of 410. Furthermore, Skeledirge, Meowscarada, and Quaquaval boast 530 BST, but the former is the most formidable in diverse battle scenarios.

2) The Fuecoco family has more resistance

The family of Fuecoco can resist more moves (Image via TPC)

Let’s start with Fuecoco. While this critter can resist seven different moves, including Grass, Fairy, and Bug types, Sprigatito and Quaxly can’t withstand more than four attacks. This shortcoming can hamper gameplay. If one really needs a battle advantage, it is best to stick with Fuecoco in Pokemon Scarlet, Violet, and Pokemon GO.

Similarly, Crocalor has an edge over Floragato and Quaxwell. Although Quaxwell has one less weakness than Crocalor, Crocalor has more resistance and can easily overwhelm Floragato. In Pokemon GO, Crocalor will still rise atop because it isn’t 4x weak to attacks. Floragato and Quaxwell, on the contrary, are highly vulnerable.

Skeledirge, the singer Pokemon, has fewer weaknesses and higher resistance. It has incredible endurance power and immunity against Ghost and Normal-type moves. On the flip side, Meowscarada is immune to only psychic-type attacks, and Quaquaval is immune to none and suffers gravely.

3) Access to better moves

The creature in the middle of the picture can learn better moves (Image via TPC)

In Pokemon GO, Fuecoco is the only Gen IX starter with one extra type of attack: Fairy type. On the other hand, Sprigatito and Quaxly are short of unique moves. In fact, the whole family line of Croc Pokemon has better attacks at their disposal.

Talking about the gameplay of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, all starters can learn signature moves on evolution. Skeledirge and Quaquaval are the only ones with potent signature attacks. But, only the former can deal super-effective damage against four different types of monsters: Bug, Grass, Ice, and Steel. This makes Quaquaval slightly worse than the best starter.

Moreover, Skeledirge possesses more heavy-hitter Special moves than Meowscarada and Quaquaval. Its Special Attack (SA) stat is also high, making it a starter with an SA of 110. From this stat, one can say Fuecoco is a good Pokemon in Niantic’s mobile game, as well as Scarlet and Violet move-wise.

4) Fuecoco is good in Gyms

Take this creature to Gym battles (Image via TPC)

Let’s know why Fuecoco is good in Pokemon GO and Scarlet and Violet Gyms. In the former title, its best PvE moveset has a Damage Per Second (DPS) of 8.05 and a Total Damage Output (TDO) of 112.88. But, Sprigatito and Quaxly have low TDOs. And because TDOs matter in PvE play, Fuecoco becomes a better alternative.

One has to face Team Star Gym Leaders and Titan Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet playthroughs. So, one needs Fuecoco’s power to gain leverage. Its Fire-type attacks can come in handy in these situations. Moreover, its type advantage, access to numerous Physical and Special moves, and an impressive Sp. Attack-focusing stat spread across all marches in support of the Fire Croc Pokemon.

5) Designs

Designs (Image via TPC)

Let’s discuss the design ideas for Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly, which the Pokemon Company came up with. The inspiration for creating Fuecoco was taken from a baby crocodile. Some fans believe that it also bears some resemblance to ancient dinosaurs. It looks happy, and if you look at it carefully, it can also be mistaken for a dog.

Sprigatito appears as a cat and doesn’t seem to have borrowed ideas from other real-life animals to look distinct. It walks on four feet, unlike Fuecoco and Quaxly, which walk on two. The cat-lookalike Pokemon is adorable, but the color choices for its design are pretty bad. Fuecoco looks more vibrant and attractive.

Quaxly, which appears more like a Donald Duck, is just too bright for the eyes. Nevertheless, it has the second-best design after Fuecoco in Pokemon games.