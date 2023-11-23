Pokemon Scarlet and Violet all Titans guide

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet universe underwent a complete transformation with the arrival of numerous innovations. Foremost among these is Terastallizing, which is a groundbreaking addition. Accompanying this, the title introduces a fresh array of creatures and innovative modes of traversing the expansive map. The open landscape lends an unparalleled sense of realism, while the boss battles are amped up in difficulty and intensity.

Titans, a league of critters encountered during the journey, possess immense strength that elevates the adventure's complexity and interest. Scattered throughout the game, eight Titans challenge players to seek and conquer them along the Path of Legends, unlocking powerful upgrades for their ride partners upon victory.

What are the Titans in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Titans are giant variants of regular creatures. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Titans stand apart from regular species, boasting immense size, strength, and increased stats, making them a unique horizon of challenge that sets them apart. There are eight of them, and they are mysteriously bigger and more tough compared to other creatures of their species.

Encountered primarily during the path of the main story, these Titans are formidable opponents who demand skill and strategy to conquer.

All Titans in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first main story Titans (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The main game features five Titans spread across Paldea. These are boosted by Herba Mysticas, which makes them a lot more formidable:

Klawf, the Stony Cliff Titan: This pure Rock-Type is positioned amidst rocky terrain around level 16. Bombirdier, the Open Sky Titan: Soaring at level 20, this Dark/Flying-Type can be found in the West Paldean Sea. Orthworm, the Lurking Steel Titan: The mono Steel-Type dominates the East Province (Area Three) Watch Tower at level 29. Great Tusk/Iron Treads, the Quaking Earth Titan: Great Tusk, Ground/Fighting-Type, is exclusive to Scarlet and Iron Tread, Steel/Ground-Type, to Violet. Both are found in the Asado Desert at level 45. Tatsugiri, the False Dragon Titan: This Water/Dragon-Type lurks on a small island in Casa Royale Lake at level 57.

The Kitakami Loyal Three (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Additionally, the Teal Mask DLC introduces three more formidable Titans, known as the Kitakami Loyal Three:

Titanic Okidogi: A Poison/Fighting type found northwest of Masui Town, near Paradise Barons. Titanic Munkidori: Roaming the west side near Wisteria Pond, boasting a Poison/Psychic typing. Titanic Fezandipiti: Located north of Kyami Hall, this Poison/Fairy type awaits brave trainers.

Can you catch the Titans in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Once caught, Titans are Former Titans. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, you can catch the Titans. After defeating them in their story encounters, Titans become available for capture in their original locations during post-story mode. The first five Titans' captures unlock crucial abilities for Koraidon and Miraidon. On the other hand, the remaining three in the Teal Mask DLC upgrade your party and pokedex with Legendaries.

Tips for those hunting Titans:

Save before engaging in battle.

Utilize status effects to increase capture chances.

Experiment with various Pokeballs, especially Quick Balls, in the first turn.

Exercise patience and strategy during encounters.

With this comprehensive guide to Scarlet and Violet’s Titans, trainers can confidently navigate the world, conquer these colossal adversaries, and unlock the true potential of their companions.