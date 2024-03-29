5 genres Pokemon games should experiment with and why

The Pokemon franchise has captivated fans around the world for decades, offering a rich universe filled with diverse creatures, each with unique abilities and personalities. Although the franchise has typically focused on role-playing and strategy elements, it has successfully ventured into other genres with titles like Pokemon Unite, Pokemon GO, and Pokemon Snap.

These diversifications hint at the immense potential for the franchise to further broaden its horizons, offering fans innovative and exhilarating new ways to interact with the beloved creatures of this universe. Here are five genres Pokemon games should experiment with.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 game genres that Pokemon should explore and the reasons why

1) Casual Life Simulation

A Casual Life Simulation would make an enticing experience (image via TPC)

Imagine a game where you live day-to-day alongside your Pokemon, engaging in activities like cooking, fishing, and gardening. A Pokemon life simulation game could include elements like evolution through completing life tasks. Specific creatures could provide benefits in daily activities—Mr. Mime could assist with household chores, while Pikachu could help enhance your social life.

This genre would appeal to fans looking for a more relaxed and personal experience. It would also allow you to experience a more intimate relationship with your Pokemon.

2) Horror

Gengar could be star in a horror game (image via TPC)

A horror game would be a departure from the franchise's typically light-hearted nature, offering a unique and thrilling experience to a niche audience. Set in a world with Ghost-type Pokemon causing disturbances, players could unravel mysteries and soothe troubled spirits.

This genre would allow for a deeper exploration of the lore surrounding Ghost-type creatures, providing a narrative-rich experience. The inclusion of co-op mode, where players can team up to solve paranormal mysteries, could add an exciting social element to the gameplay.

3) Rhythm

Tierno dancing in the anime (image via TPC)

Leveraging the iconic music of the games and anime, a rhythm game would offer a fun and engaging way to play and bond with friends. Players could execute moves in sync with the iconic music of the franchise.

This genre would challenge players' timing and reflexes, offering a fresh perspective on the music in the franchise. The rhythm game genre's popularity, with titles like Dance Dance Revolution and Guitar Hero, suggests a Pokemon rhythm game could be a hit.

4) Multiplayer FPS

Charizard using Flamethrower in the anime (image via TPC)

A first-person shooter game where players control a Pokemon in a combat scenario could offer a dynamic and action-packed experience. This genre would allow players to explore the strategic use of moves in real-time battles, with different roles like Support and Defender adding depth to the gameplay.

The game could feature various modes, such as area control, capture the flag, and team deathmatch, akin to popular FPS games. Players would begin with basic attacks like Water Gun, Ember, and Razor Leaf and could eventually unlock more powerful moves with longer cooldowns like Surf, Flamethrower, and Leaf Storm.

5) MMORPG

Decidueye using Spirit Shackle in the anime (image via TPC)

An MMORPG set in the franchise's universe would offer an immersive experience. Players could explore a vast world as their favorite creature, undertaking quests and battling legendaries.

The potential for role specialization—like Blastoise as a Paladin, Decidueye as an Archer, and Delphox as a Sorcerer—along with a loot system, would provide depth and customization. The social aspect of teaming up for dungeons and raids would foster a strong community of players.

Each of these genres presents an opportunity for the franchise to expand its horizons and offer new experiences to its fans. From the intimate setting of a life simulation to the adrenaline-fueled action of an FPS, these genres could bring fresh perspectives and gameplay mechanics to the beloved universe.

