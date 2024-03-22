Zygarde: Exploring the Order Pokemon lore

In the intricate tapestry of the Pokemon universe, few creatures captivate the imagination quite like Zygarde, the Order Pokemon. The entity's enigmatic nature and its integral role in maintaining the ecological balance between Xerneas, the embodiment of life, and Yveltal, the embodiment of destruction, positions it as a guardian of the environment and a symbol of equilibrium.

This article delves into the lore, forms, and significant impact this legendary entity from Kalos has within the franchise's world.

What are Zygarde's origins and inspirations in Pokemon?

Zygarde's 50% forme in the anime (image via TPC)

The Ground/Dragon-type first appeared in Generation VI within the games Pokemon X and Y. Despite its late introduction, this legendary creature swiftly became a focal point of fascination, thanks to its unique lore and design inspired by Norse mythology.

Zygarde's 10%, 50%, and Complete Formes draw inspiration from Norse mythology, specifically the children of Loki and Angrbooa, embodying themes of power, balance, and inevitability.

The 10% Forme, reminiscent of a canine, mirrors Fenrir the giant wolf, symbolizing restrained power that, when unleashed, has far-reaching consequences. This form captures the essence of potential and liberation, akin to Fenrir's prophesied release and subsequent role in Ragnarok.

Zygarde's 100% forme in the anime (image via TPC)

Zygarde's 50% Forme, serpentine in appearance, reflects the World Serpent, Jormungandr, embodying cyclical nature and balance. Its design hints at eternal cycles and the balance between creation and destruction, drawing parallels to Jormungandr's role in Norse eschatology.

The Complete Forme evokes Hel, ruler of the underworld. Though their domains differ, the Pokemon's guardianship over the Earth and its inherent connection to life and death resonate with Hel's control over the deceased. This form underscores its role in maintaining ecological balance, emphasizing the interconnectedness and cyclical nature of life.

These mythological inspirations enrich this unique creature's personality, positioning it as a guardian of balance and order, reflective of the profound themes of interconnectedness and the inevitability of change within the cycle of life.

What are the different forms of Zygarde in Pokemon?

the different forms that the Order Pokemon undergoes (image via TPC)

Zygarde is unique among Legendary Pokemon due to its multiple forms, each with distinct appearances and abilities, representing the creature's ability to adapt and respond to ecological threats:

Cell and Core Forme : The Cells are scattered across the region, containing its genetic material but are unable to think or take action. The Cores serve as the brain of the Order pokemon, possessing the ability to communicate through telepathy and control the Cells.

: The Cells are scattered across the region, containing its genetic material but are unable to think or take action. The Cores serve as the brain of the Order pokemon, possessing the ability to communicate through telepathy and control the Cells. 10% Forme : Resembling a canine, this form is agile and quick, primarily used by it to move around when scouting or in combat against smaller threats.

: Resembling a canine, this form is agile and quick, primarily used by it to move around when scouting or in combat against smaller threats. 50% Forme : The most recognized form of this creature, appearing as a massive serpent. This form is utilized when moderate threats to the ecosystem arise, and it is capable of formidable combat prowess.

: The most recognized form of this creature, appearing as a massive serpent. This form is utilized when moderate threats to the ecosystem arise, and it is capable of formidable combat prowess. Complete Forme: When the ecosystem is in grave danger, this legendary being can transform into its Complete Forme, a giant, humanoid mecha-like entity that represents this creature's full power. This form's power is said to exceed that of Xerneas and Yveltal, symbolizing its role as the ultimate guardian of the ecosystem.

What is Zygarde's role and impact in the Pokemon universe?

Zygarde is a key member of the Aura Trio (image via TPC)

Zygarde's lore is deeply interwoven with the themes of balance and nature within the Pokemon series. It is depicted as a vigilant guardian, always watching from the shadows, ready to act when the balance between life and destruction is threatened.

In the anime, this creature plays a significant role in the "XYZ" series, highlighting its efforts to prevent the destruction of the ecosystem at the hands of Team Flare, and showcasing its dedication to preserving peace and balance.

Zygarde's 10% forme in the anime (image via TPC)

Zygarde's incorporation into the Pokemon universe brings a profound layer of environmental consciousness and mythology, encouraging players to consider the impact of their actions on the world's balance.

Through this Kalos creature, the series explores themes of environmentalism, stewardship, and the interconnectedness of all living things, making it not just a creature of lore but a symbol of the importance of ecological balance and respect for nature.

The Order Pokemon stands as a testament to the depth and creativity of the Franchise. It is a creature that embodies the ideals of balance, stewardship, and respect for the natural world, serving as a guardian not just for the fictional realms of Pokemon but also as a reminder of the delicate balance of our own ecosystem.

Through its compelling lore and symbolic significance, this creature continues to inspire and captivate the imagination of fans around the world.

