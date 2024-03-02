5 things you need to know about Zygarde as Pokemon fans

Zygarde, a unique and mysterious legendary within the Pokemon universe, has captivated fans since its debut in the Pokemon X and Y video games. Known for its connection to the Earth and its role as the guardian of the ecosystem, Zygarde stands out not just for its intriguing lore but also for its distinctive abilities and forms.

This Dragon/Ground-type is an essential part of The Aura Trio, making this entity a pivotal figure in maintaining the balance between life and destruction within the franchise's universe. In this article, we will look at five things every Pokemon fan should know about Zygarde.

5 key insights on Zygarde in Pokemon

1) Zygarde Has Multiple Forms

Zygarde's various forms (Image via TPC)

Zygarde is known for its multiple forms, each varying in appearance, abilities, and power. These forms are:

Zygarde Cell : The most basic form, resembling a green blob, these cells are scattered across the region. They do not possess any combat abilities.

: The most basic form, resembling a green blob, these cells are scattered across the region. They do not possess any combat abilities. Zygarde Core : Slightly more advanced than the cells, cores are the brain of Zygarde, possessing consciousness but still lacking battling capabilities.

: Slightly more advanced than the cells, cores are the brain of Zygarde, possessing consciousness but still lacking battling capabilities. Zygarde 10% Forme : Resembling a dog, this form is agile and fast. It's the first form capable of battling.

: Resembling a dog, this form is agile and fast. It's the first form capable of battling. Zygarde 50% Forme : The form most fans are familiar with, resembling a serpent. This is Zygarde's default form in Pokemon X and Y.

: The form most fans are familiar with, resembling a serpent. This is Zygarde's default form in Pokemon X and Y. Zygarde Complete Forme: The ultimate form of Zygarde is achieved when it gathers 100% of its cells and cores. This form possesses immense power, surpassing even its 50% form.

2) Zygarde’s Role in the Ecosystem

Zygare's 10% Forme (Image via TPC)

Zygarde is known as the Order Pokemon and is tasked with maintaining the balance in the ecosystem. It monitors the activities of Xerneas, the embodiment of life, and Yveltal, the embodiment of destruction, intervening whenever the balance between creation and destruction is threatened. This role underlines Zygarde’s deep connection with the Earth and its status as a guardian of the environment.

3) Unique Ability: Aura Break

Zygare's 50% Forme (Image via TPC)

In its 10% and 50% Forme, Zygarde possesses a unique ability known as Aura Break, which nullifies the effects of the abilities of Xerneas (Fairy Aura) and Yveltal (Dark Aura). These abilities usually enhance the power of Fairy and Dark-type moves, respectively.

However, when Zygarde enters the battlefield with Aura Break, the effects are reversed, weakening these types of moves and showcasing Zygarde's role in maintaining balance.

4) Power Construct

Power Construct transformation (Image via TPC)

In addition to Aura Break, Zygarde can have the Power Construct ability, unique to its 10% and 50% Formes. This ability allows Zygarde to transform into its Complete Forme during battle when its HP drops below 50%, significantly increasing its power.

While the 10% Forme possesses a total base stat of 486 and the 50% Forme has 600, the final Complete Forme impressively boasts a total base stat of 708. This transformation is not just a boost in stats but a manifestation of Zygarde's role as the guardian of the ecosystem, bringing its full force to bear when necessary.

5) Zygarde’s Significant Lore

The Aura Trio (Image via TPC)

Zygarde’s presence in the Pokemon lore extends beyond its role as an ecosystem guardian. It is part of the "Aura Trio" with Xerneas and Yveltal, the box art legendaries for Pokemon X and Y. However, unlike its counterparts, Zygarde did not receive a game where it was the central legendary entity, leading fans to speculate about the untold stories surrounding this enigmatic creature.

Despite this, Zygarde's lore is rich, with its cells and cores concept hinting at a larger, interconnected world within the universe, emphasizing themes of balance, nature, and inter-linked connection.

Zygarde remains one of the most fascinating creatures for fans to explore, embodying deep ecological and philosophical themes unique to the Pocket Monsters universe. Its multiple forms, abilities, and role in the ecosystem make it a complex and compelling character, offering a glimpse into the broader narratives at play in the Pokemon world.

