Best team for Skeledirge in Pokemon GO

Niantic recently introduced a bunch of Paldean Pocket Monsters to Pokemon GO. The game enjoyed a special event to mark the arrival of the three Paldean starters – Spirigatito, Quaxly, and Fuecoco. If you have managed to catch a fair number of these creatures, you may be wondering if you can do anything useful with them, before evolving and powering them up

Fuecoco, the Fire-type Generation IX starter, is a decent one to invest your resources in. Skeledirge has been making waves in the GO Battle League with Incinerate and Disarming Voice.

In this article, we will take a look at the best teams that you can put Skeledirge in to see if you can climb some ranks in the GO Battle League.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with a * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best team for Skeledirge in Great League of Pokemon GO

Skeledirge has a unique elemental typing of Fire and Ghost, which, backed up by decent stats, makes Skeledirge a viable critter in this format of the GO Battle League.

The best team for Skeledirge in the Great League:

Skeledirge as the Lead (Ranked at #185 with a rating of 81.2)

as the Lead (Ranked at #185 with a rating of 81.2) Serperior as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #21 with a rating of 90.9)

as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #21 with a rating of 90.9) Dewgong as the Closer (Ranked at #65 with a rating of 87.5)

Attacks of every critter in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Skeledirge Incinerate Shadow BallDisarming Voice Serperior Vine Whip Frenzy Plant*Aerial Ace Dewgong Ice Shard* Ice Wind*Drill Run

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta picks like Defense Forme Deoxys, Medicham, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Shadow Alolan Ninetales, Registeel, Lanturn, Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk, Lickitung, Shadow Gligar, Mandibuzz, and Swampert.

Best team for Skeledirge in Ultra League of Pokemon GO

The Combat Power cap in the Ultra League of Pokemon GO Battle League is 2,500. As a result, Skeledirge has a bit more room to stretch its legs in this format.

The best team for Skeledirge in the Ultra League:

Tapu Fini as the Lead (Ranked at #14 with a rating of 90.8)

as the Lead (Ranked at #14 with a rating of 90.8) Steelix as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #2 with a rating of 95.9)

as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #2 with a rating of 95.9) Skeledirge as the Closer (Ranked at #125 with a rating of 82.8)

Attacks of every critter in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Tapu Fini Water Gun SurfMoonblast Steelix Dragon Tail Breaking SwipeEarthquake Skeledirge Incinerate Shadow BallDisarming Voice

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta critters such as Cobalion, Cresselia, Scrafty, Trevenant, Walrein, Altered Forme Giratina, Charizard, Obstagoon, and Swampert.

Best team for Skeledirge in Master League of Pokemon GO

If you have a perfect IV (15 Attack, 15 Defense, and 15 Stamina) level 50 Skeledirge in Pokemon GO, it will really pack a punch on the Master League battlefield. Even though it does not reach 4,000 CP at its maximum level, you will have a lot of fun competing with this creature by your side.

The best team for Skeledirge in the Master League:

Rayquaza as the Lead (Ranked at #10 with a rating of 91.8)

as the Lead (Ranked at #10 with a rating of 91.8) Xerneas as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #6 with a rating of 93)

as the Safe Swap (Ranked at #6 with a rating of 93) Skeledirge as the Closer (Ranked at #142 with a rating of 71.2)

Attacks of every critter in this team:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Moves Rayquaza Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe*Dragon Ascent* Xerneas Geomancy* Close CombatMoonblast Skeledirge Incinerate Disarming VoiceShadow Ball

This team will give you key wins against some of the top meta choices like Garchomp, Groudon, Origin Forme Giratina, Mewtwo, Dragonite, Hero Forme Zacian, Dialga, Metagross, Mamoswine, and Togekiss.

While Skeledirge does not rank very high in any format of the Pokemon GO Battle League, it can perform well in all the formats as part of the aforementioned teams. If you play your cards well, you will have a lot of fun playing with this critter.